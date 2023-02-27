It wasn't a siren that warned Kellan Gills of a tornado touching down in her Willow Grove Villas neighborhood on Wheatland Drive near 24th Avenue SE around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
It was a sudden change of pressure.
"I was sitting in my living room and then I felt a pressure in my ear," Gills told The Transcript on Monday. "And then I told my wife to grab the baby and let's get in the bathroom."
Gills was lucky. His family only lost a gate. The siren, it turns out, sounded after the tornado had passed through the neighborhood and continued on toward Meeker, where it mercifully ran out of gas.
City and county officials assessed the damage Monday and helped residents clear away debris after a long-track tornado touched down in Norman on Sunday night, damaging homes and other structures and downing power lines.
City Manager Darrel Pyle, speaking at a news conference at Reaves Park, offered thoughts and prayers and continued support to "neighbors and friends" who experienced minor injuries or property damage.
"We're here for you, and we will not rest until everyone has been addressed and their needs met," Pyle said.
Norman police Chief Kevin Foster reported 12 minor injuries, including a broken leg sustained in a car accident during the storm.
Two elementary schools were closed Monday, including Raegan Elementary, 1601 24th Ave. SE, which sustained some damage, Foster said.
Washington Elementary, 600 48th Ave. SE, was also closed, he said.
"We have had several homes, businesses and schools that appear to have some damage from the storm," Foster told reporters. "And the areas affected stretch from about a mile south of the river and I-35, and goes northeast through the Classen and Highway 9 area, and continues northeast along that route past Franklin and 120th.
"There are multiple roadways still closed dues to debris and downed power lines, a few of the major roadways that are still closed: State Highway 9 between 12th Avenue SE and 48th Avenue SE ... 24th Avenue SE between Wheatland and Ann Branden Boulevard ... Lindsey Street, between 36th and 48 SE ... Alameda, between 36th Avenue SE and 48th (due to construction in the area).
Also Highway 9 on- and off-ramps from Highway 77 are closed, Foster said.
Among the areas that sustained heavy damage was a neighborhood just north of the U.S Postal Service training center on Highway 9. The training center sustained some damage, and several employees has to rescued
Homes on Clearwater Drive, Eastlake Drive and Wheatland Drive were damaged, and at least two homes on Old Central Drive were leveled, according to Transcript photographer Kyle Phillips.
The neighborhood is bordered by 24th Avenue SE to the west, 36th Avenue SE to the east, Highway 9 to the south and Lindsey Street to the north.
Phillips said people were out cutting down trees and putting tarps on their roofs and were being assisted by contractors and city clean up crews.
"Everybody seemed okay, nobody seemed freaked out, everybody seemed pretty clam," he said. "A lot of neighbors talking to each other, that sort of thing.
A police presence limited cars traveling into the neighborhood to residents, Phillips said.
Jon Pope was in his front yard at 1813 East View Dr. on Monday with father Fred Pope, raking and sweeping up roof shingles, wood and other debris from the damaged home.
Jon Pope said just before the tornado hit his street, him and his daughter hurried to the bathroom in the middle of the house and held a mattress over them.
“It felt like the boards on top of the house were shaking,” he said.
"The storm destroyed his backyard fence, a shed, playground equipment, took down a nearby power line and broke a window on the side of the house.
Pope said he feels fortunate it wasn’t worse. “Our cars didn’t get hit that bad,” he said.
Fred Pope said it was like the tornado touched down in the house across the street then lifted up and touched down again in his son's back yard.
Father and son said they spent the early part of their morning helping their neighbors who weren’t as lucky.
“We had to pull the tree off (her car) and take her garage door off (her car) so she could back out,” Fred Pope said. said, pointing to a neighbor’s house. “We’ve done several out here -- it’s just neighbor helping neighbors right now.”
Public works Director Sean O'Leary said damage to city infrastructure, including roads, bridges and buildings, was "very minimal."
"Probably our greatest godsend is no damage to our wastewater treatment plant, which is located just south of Highway 9 at Jenkins Avenue," O'Leary said. "That could have been really catastrophic, not being able to treat the wastewater."
CrossPointe Church, 2601 24th Ave. SE, provided showers and laundry service and food throughout the day, Monday.
The Red Cross is operating a shelter at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center, 1701 12th Ave. County health department workers were giving tetanus shots if needed.
Mental health counselors were on hand Monday along with representatives from the local veterans association to assist with storm-related needs.
An elderly woman was among those who sought refuge at the center Monday. She arrived wrapped in an OU blanket at 4 a.m., she told The Transcript.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said the tornado left her home on Robinson Avenue near 72nd Street uninhabitable.
“The police brought me here this morning,” the woman said. “I tried to stay in the house when they first came to check, but when they came back a second time and investigated they said it wasn’t going to be safe to stay here.
The woman said because her husband is in the hospital, she had not been checking the weather as often as she usually does. When the sirens sounded, she fled to a safe room shelter in her home.
“As soon as I got in there to close the door and lock it, it hit,” she said. “I’m so thankful we had that built in the house because there would have been no time for me to get to anything outside.
Red Cross coordinator Olivia Danner said no other people who had been to the center reported homes that were totally destroyed and “maybe that’s why we don’t see a lot of folks coming up here.”
In addition to the woman, the center had welcomed two families who stopped in for water and snacks because of power outages to their homes, Danner said.
TV news outlets reported early Monday morning that the tornado touched down just east of the University of Oklahoma campus near Highway 9 and 24th Ave. SE, where significant damage was reported.
The tornado, described as a "massive mesocyclone," continued northeast, traveling north of Lake Thunderbird, before continuing to nearly Meeker before running out of power.
Thousands across parts of Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, are without power after strong winds, some reaching 80 miles per hour or higher, moved across the state.
Reports have the number of confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma on Sunday night between seven and 15.
This is a developing story.
