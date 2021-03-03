Due to the Republican supermajority in the Oklahoma Statehouse, Democrats are having a hard time getting their bills heard on the floor.
That poses new challenges for cities like Norman, whose entire state House delegation is Democrat, as only one of Norman’s three House representatives had a bill pass through the committee deadline last Thursday. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said it took staunch bipartisan support from both chambers of the state legislature in order to accomplish that feat.
“Unfortunately, this has been the most partisan legislative session that I’ve been a part of,” Statehouse Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said. “That plays out in the number of bills Democrats have been able to get through committees and get heard on the floor.”
Virgin said that her bills usually don’t pass because of the “D” (indicating Democrat party affiliation) next to her name, but the same bill would pass if a Republican were to file it.
“I have actually gotten a number of bills passed, they just don't have my name on them,” she said. “I was the first one to file a bill and to bring these issues to the forefront, and then someone across the aisle says, ‘oh that’s a good idea, I’m going to file that,’ and then it passes with flying colors.”
Virgin said many of the bills that have passed the house floor wouldn’t actually benefit the lives of Oklahomans and are nothing more than a “political stunt.” Virgin singled out a recent bill that would engrave ‘In God We Trust’ on state buildings.
“Emblazoning ‘In God We Trust’ on every state building [is really just] something Republicans can put on mail pieces to make themselves look good in the next election,” she said. “That's really frustrating because we have a lot of real life issues to take care of, especially at a time during a pandemic when people are hurting not just because of the virus itself but because of the economic effects of it as well.”
Emblazoning the motto on state buildings is expected to cost a minimum of $85,000, the principal author said on the floor Tuesday. Virgin said that the delegation turned down a bill that would put universal changing stations in bathrooms because it was too expensive, though it would only cost $10,000.
“So that has too high of a fiscal impact, but we can afford to put up a bunch of signs that cost close to $100,000? It seems very hypocritical,” Virgin said.
The lone Norman Representative to get a bill through committee, Rosecrants, did so with eight Republican co-authors and a Republican senate author. The bill, H.B. 1569, would look to allow teachers to implement play-based learning into the classrooms. This bill passed out of committee last legislative session before COVID-19 brought the session to a stand still.
“I feel like some of the reasons some of the other Democrats maybe had trouble getting some bills on the floor is because maybe they have too many they were focusing on,” Rosecrants said. “I've been focusing on just a couple to make sure that I have the time and effort to put into them, because [as a Democrat] it does take extra time and effort to even get to that committee hearing.”
Although his bill passed out of committee a couple of weeks ago, the bill has yet to receive a date for a floor hearing.
“It's difficult and there's a bottleneck because we have these deadline weeks and again, they want to hear as many bills as the members can handle,” he said. “They'll try to throw a couple [Democrat] bills in here and there but the ratio right now is awful. [If I had to guess], it’s like 50 Republican bills to two Democrat bills.”
However, Rosecrants said that being part of the minority party has made him learn how to reach across the aisle and work with colleagues from the other side in getting a bill passed.
“We don't have the luxury of just saying this is an agency bill or this has been given to me by a constituent,” Rosecrants said. “We have to really put the hard work in, which I think people sometimes forget.”
Despite their bills not always getting a chance, Virgin said that they still represent their constituents even if their bills aren’t always heard.
“They elect me to represent their values,” Virgin said. “That's just as much about filing legislation and getting legislation passed as it is speaking up and voting the way that my district wants me to vote on every piece of legislation that comes through.”
