The number of Republicans changing their party affiliation in Cleveland County and across Oklahoma this month has little to do with recent events at the Capitol and more to do with how the Oklahoma Republican party conducts elections, experts say.
Since Jan. 7 — the day after the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection incited by former President Donald Trump — 2,042 Republicans across the state have switched their party affiliation, including 257 Cleveland County Republicans.
Of those 2,042 statewide Republicans, 1,557 switched to Independent; 186 of the 257 Republicans in Cleveland County switched to Independent, 17 switched to Libertarian and 54 switched to Democrat.
While it might be easy to draw a line between the recent insurrection and the number of Republicans changing their affiliation, Allyson Shortle, an American political behavior professor at the University of Oklahoma, says the connection likely isn’t strong.
Shortle said that the Republican party in Oklahoma has a closed primary, meaning in order to vote in the Republican primary, a voter must be a registered Republican.
Thus, during election years, the number of registered Republicans goes up. The Republican party in Cleveland County gained 7,097 people from January of 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021.
“A lot of Independents, right before the election, will register as Republicans,” Shortle said. “Rightly, a lot of Independents in Oklahoma behave as if the Republicans are sort of Independent in name only. So they’ll register as a Republican to vote in the primary and the general. Then you typically see a drop off because they don’t really want to be associated with a political party.”
Shortle pointed out that this is not an issue on the Democrat side because Democrats have open primaries, meaning Independents can vote in the Democratic primary.
In Cleveland County, only 23 Democrats changed their party affiliation, and across the state, only 425 Democrats changed their affiliation since the insurrection. Of the 23 in the county, 15 of them switched to Independent, and across the state, 141 changed to Independent.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains confirmed that the number of people switching to Independent after the election is not abnormal.
“What we’re seeing is that people in general — doesn’t matter what the party is — are pretty embarrassed to say that they’re one partisian or another because they’re embarrassed of the partisan strife, the partisan division and the behavior of the parties in America,” Shortle said.
Nearly 40% of Americans are now identifying as Independent, Shortle said. In Cleveland County, there are 32,310 registered Independents as of Jan. 15.
“Most of those people, they’re not moderate — they’re embarrassed,” Shortle said. “They don’t want to be associated with a party.”
Michael Crespin, director of the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center at OU, said that regardless of the numbers of people leaving the Republican party, Oklahoma is still a very conservative state.
“I think there’s still a lot of support for former President Trump, but then there are some people who are not happy,” Crespin said. “ I think a lot of people might have [seen] their members vote to challenge the [Electoral College] and weren’t happy with that, especially after what happened at the Capitol.”
Although it wasn’t the main force, Crespin said he does believe the insurrection played a factor in people switching party affiliation.
“Think about the numbers — that’s not a huge number of people, but it takes some effort right?” Crespin said. “It’s one thing to say, ‘Oh, I’m not going to vote for the Republicans anymore.’ It’s another to be like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to download a form and then put some effort into changing this.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.