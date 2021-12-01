A proposed development at South Berry Road and West Lindsey Street was postponed, drawing criticism from nearby residents who were ready to be heard.
Sooner Traditions planned to ask the council to approve a simple planned unit development for the two lots — one in a district zoned residential single family dwelling district and the other suburban office commercial district, staff reports showed. Presentation documents show the lot is home to an empty office and a vacant home.
Attorney for Sooner Traditions Sean Rieger asked the council to approve a postponement of the proposed zoning request to Jan. 18, 2022, “to continue working” on the project. The council voted unanimously to postpone the item.
Residents near the intersection have opposed the planned office and shopping center for concerns of increased traffic, noise, light pollution and stormwater.
Leslie Cornwell said she was angry that the proposal would be postponed again. Since 2015, the development has been postponed three times and was voted down by the Planning Commission 6-1, but in October, the commission approved it 5-1. Cornwell submitted a letter of protest along with 22 other residents.
“This has been going on for six years,” she complained. “It has been postponed and postponed and postponed. We all get so involved and talk about it and work for it and then it’s postponed again? I thought this was finally going to be over tonight. This is not fair.”
Councilors had no comments or questions on the matter. Cornwell was the only resident to speak to the motion to postpone the item.
Presentation documents provided to the commission in October showed several changes to the development since 2015.
Sooner Traditions plans to install low impact development techniques such as bio-retention swales, rain gardens, flow through planters and tree wells which will be utilized to increase stormwater filtration and water quality, the presentation showed. It also states the impervious area will not exceed 65% of the lot, which is the maximum allowed for residential developments.
The development was moved from the back of the property with parking in front to a reverse plan so that parking is obscured to the back and the building will be closer to the street, the presentation to the commission showed.
While the city did not require a traffic study, Rieger’s clients agreed to conduct one at the predevelopment meeting with residents in June. While the study showed that traffic volume and flow will increase by 2023, Rieger told the commission the study indicated it would only increase traffic delay by two seconds.
Other business
Several items were approved on the consent docket including money to rebuild a burned-out park and a grant application to install two electric vehicle chargers on the Municipal Complex campus.
Vinyard park near North Porter Avenue and Yarmouth Road was destroyed by a fire in early 2021. The park was moved to the city’s Norman Forward Neighborhood Park Improvement Plan list as a priority pay-as-you-go project. Pay-as you-go projects are completed as sales tax revenue is collected, meaning “park staff can only do a few projects per year,” the report stated.
Voters in 2015 approved the Norman Forward 0.5% sales tax for quality of life projects to endure for 15 years.
The council approved a request for proposal to Happy Playgrounds, LLC for $180,000, the consent agenda item reads. Staff chose the company because it offered the most playground equipment for a wide range of ages and accommodations for children with mobility challenges, its report reads. The project will be paid for out of the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund.
With council approval, staff will apply for a federal grant to install two electric vehicle chargers in the Municipal Complex. The Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant could pay up to 80% of the total $246,000 construction cost.
Both stations would be located in the parking lot on the northwest corner of Gray Street and Santa Fe Avenue, the staff report reads.
The public would be allowed to use the stations “to charge their vehicles as they engage in civic activity, conduct business with City departments, visit the Post Office and perform other activities,” the staff report states.
Each year, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments issues a call out for projects that help cities implement clean fuel alternatives to improve air quality, the staff report reads. Central Oklahoma did not meet National Air Quality Ambient Standards for particulate matter in 2020, staff cited in its report.