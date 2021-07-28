Between the unpredictable nature of a post-pandemic economy, shifts in buyer preferences and uncertainty around city infrastructure development in pockets outside core Norman, industry experts say the next 15 years in Norman’s housing market are difficult to predict.
In the early months of the pandemic, residential real estate experts braced for the worst, but by the summer of 2020, it was clear the housing market was a seller’s dream. Brokers scrambled to find properties for potential buyers as inventory plummeted and low interest rates drove the demand, raising prices on existing homes.
Bryan Waldenville, realtor and owner of Meraki Real Estate, said the trend of demand remaining higher than inventory and driving prices higher is only sustainable for so long.
He said long term forecasts are difficult to make with so many variables, including COVID-19 variants, construction costs and cash infusions from the government, but local inventory should continue to grow as the new normal shapes the market.
“Regardless of what is trending, I think we’ve built a new baseline that we will be building on for the future,” Waldenville said.
Expanding eastwardIn recent years, Norman developers have expanded into the northeast side, and expect that area to continue experiencing most of the city’s residential growth.
The good news for buyers in coming years is that in 2021, the Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts single-family housing starts to be over 1.1 million. In 2022, that’s expected to rise to nearly 1.17 million single-family homes, and over 1.2 million in 2023.
Tom McAuliffe, managing broker of Don Cies Real Estate, has been involved in residential real estate brokering in Norman for 38 years. At the time he got started, the city’s population was around 100,000; now, it’s nearing 130,000.
“The growth has been steady and tremendous,” McAuliffe said.
Zack Roach, vice president of development at Ideal Homes, said much of the growth is currently happening in northeast Norman.
Greenleaf Trails at NW 12th Street and Tecumseh Road, Trail Woods at Rock Creek Road and NW 12th and Red Canyon Ranch at NE 12th and Tecumseh account for just some of the options for homebuyers on the north side of town.
Roach said Ideal Homes has purchased and recently rezoned a new development on W Tecumseh near the Cisco plant called Flint Hills.
“There’s going to be a little commercial on the front and a little industrial, which we don’t own, but the rest of it between us and Landmark Homes will be developed out,” Roach said.
Still in the works, Roach said, is the zoning process for Pine Creek, a development adjacent to Red Canyon Ranch between Porter Avenue and NE 12th.
“That will be an 80-acre parcel, and I think we’re going to do 100 houses, give or take,” Roach said.
Further zoning discussion on Pine Creek was on the table during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
McAuliffe said there is a lack of residential development planned for certain pockets of east Norman, especially since currently, the land isn’t developable.
“Between plans for one house in 10 acres of land, and the watershed and not wanting to have so many septic tanks out there, it’s just not feasible to do big development because there’s no sewer and water infrastructure built out that way yet,” McAuliffe said.
McAuliffe is referring to the Norman 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan, which draws a line at 48th Avenue. Any development east of that line has to average out to one home per 10 acres.
According to the plan, the lack of infrastructure available for land east of 48th Avenue makes the area “extremely costly to develop, service and maintain with urban systems.”
He said a subdivision sitting on 72nd Avenue NE and Robinson Street has houses on two to two-and-a-half acres, but the larger land plot averages out to one per 10 acres. Just across the street is a 140-acre development with 10 acre lots, which could put a damper on development in that area.
“Maybe at some point in the future there will be a sewer treatment facility out there that would accommodate more development, but right now I’m not aware of anything like that in the works,” McAuliffe said.
Roach said the future of development in parts of east Norman will depend on city planning.
“We kind of have two options — we can go east and northeast, or south and southeast, and those are the next corridors where growth could happen, provided we can have the infrastructure and the political will to do that,” Roach said.
Historic NormanIn recent years there’s been an increase in teardowns in core Norman, McAuliffe said.
“I’ve seen a lot more of that since when I first started,” McAuliffe said.
While a purely speculative assertion now, McAuliffe said some of the homes that have been torn down could have eventually been designated historic in nature.
According to a Norman Historic Preservation Handbook, Norman has more than 16 individual properties listed on the National Register, as well as three districts — Chautauqua Historic District, Miller Historic District and most recently, the Southridge Historic District.
Since 1983, Judi Hadley’s Real Estate Agency has focused on historic homes in core Norman.
The future addition of historic districts would require commitment, organization, passion, funding and the cooperation and dedication of neighbors working together, Hadley said.
Hadley said maintaining the rich history of Norman through real estate is and will continue to be an important way to attract young professionals to the core city.
“Many young buyers are attracted to vintage homes because of their unique character and history,” Hadley said. “Also, walkability is important, and the historical areas are all in the core of Norman, close to the campus, the Downtown Arts District, locally owned restaurants, festivals and small pocket parks.”
Work from home experience shapes preferencesLooking into the future of residential trends in Norman, Cody Simmons, realtor with Sunshine Realty, said he expects homebuyers to prioritize home office space.
“A lot of people went on telework status during the pandemic, so office space has become really important to people,” Simmons said. “Many had their kids at home and were doing virtual learning, and having a space at home for studying like a second living area or a fourth bedroom, that gets used as an office and virtual learning space.”