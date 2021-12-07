Public participation at a listening session on the direction the city should take to address homelessness drew a consensus when it came to priorities but few action plans to enact them.
Homebase, Inc. was paid $100,000 by the city to assess gaps in city, county and nonprofit programs that address homelessness response.
The report identified more than 40 recommendations for the city to focus its efforts.
The city announced last week it would seek input from the public with two listening sessions on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It also released a survey for feedback at surveymonkey.com/r/normanfeedback. The results will be included in strategies to reach identified goals to mitigate homelessness, The Transcript reported.
Nearly two dozen residents, including staff from the local housing program Food and Shelter Inc., former Ward 2 and Ward 6 city councilors Joe Carter and Bill Scanlon and outgoing Ward 4 Lee Hall, turned up at Central Library Monday morning to participate in a review and comment period of the homeless study and strategic plan.
Participants were seated in groups of five at tables and asked to comment on these areas and identify their top recommendations and an action plan to achieve them. Each table agreed that access to affordable and attainable housing was a top priority for a low barrier, housing-first approach.
A closer look
The report identified more than 40 recommendations for the city to focus its efforts. Among the most important, seven were identified as follows: safe and affordable housing, low barrier housing and day services, supportive services, transportation to resources and employment, coordinated prevention assistance, more robust data collection and analysis and coordination and communication to ensure effective use of limited resources.
Low barrier access to housing means the unhoused face few, if any, restrictions such as criminal records to housing and prioritizes immediate supportive shelter to find permanent housing.
While many experience housing insecurity due to lost income, others’ backgrounds make housing unattainable, several participants said.
Those who have criminal records or ongoing mental health and addiction crises find that landlords view them too risky to accept on housing vouchers.
Participants suggested incentivizing landlords financially to accept them as tenants, but some were skeptical that it could get too expensive.
A staff member from Food & Shelter who did not identify herself said some accept the voucher but then evict the tenant for little or no reason and restart the process again to net another incentive payment with a new tenant.
Another solution participants favored is the construction of single room occupancy units (SROs), small housing units designed to quickly get the unhoused off the street.
The path to incentivize construction and the management needed to run them remained undetermined.
Homebase staff attorney David Dirks said housing construction trends have moved away from these types of affordable housing units.
“In the 70s and 80s there were a lot more of these SRO’s,” Dirks said. “People could rent a space for a couple of months, a couple of weeks but you don’t have that here.”
Dirks mentioned that Houston, Texas has a growing number of these units.
A search online revealed that a nonprofit organization,
New Hope Housing, began construction of SROs after it had already completed a $6.1 million apartment complex to serve people who live alone and meet a maximum income threshold, according to a 2006 article posted to housingfinance.com.
As many as 5,000 residents in Houston lived alone and qualified for the units at the time, New Hope Housing’s director was quoted.
Some explored the idea of tiered housing options, from a first step into a single occupancy unit, then to a permanent residence like an apartment, upon established income such as a job.
The city would also have to compete with University of Oklahoma students if it was to increase affordable and attainable housing units, Dirks said.
“We know that the university is here and that creates a unique rental market issue,” he said. “We need to create landlord engagement strategies — people that own buildings that may not even be here, maybe [one] needs to be renovated. However, we can create multiple opportunities for landlords to offer a room, basements, accessory dwelling units… renovate a garage into an apartment,” he said.
Participant Daniel Munson said there has “to be some kind of mechanism to use it for the homeless.” He further pointed to a $30 million homelessness study paid for by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to the University of California San Francisco.
The “five-year initiative” will include testimony from former homeless people, academic research and fact sheets, KQED reported in 2019.
Dirks said suggestions from the public would be configured into action plans for the city’s goals and ultimately be presented to the Norman City Council.