A tornado-producing storm system damaged an east Norman neighborhood, leaving many with significant damage to their real and personal property.
The storm damaged a neighborhood east of 24th Avenue, west of Wood Valley Road, South of Glen Oaks Drive, and north of Highway 9.
On Monday morning, police cars parked along Clearview Drive regulating who could come in and out of the neighborhood.
The storm affected hundreds of homes in the neighborhood. Many experienced significant damage to the exterior of their houses. Nearly everyone in the neighborhood experienced fencing damage, and some had roofs cave in and cars pushed into their homes. A couple of houses were completely leveled.
In the neighborhood, Wheatland Drive was completely blocked off because electric poles were snapped, leaving sagging wires on or near the ground.
Locals who live in the neighborhood south of Eastridge Park and Reagan Elementary Schools are coming to terms with the tornado that struck their community.
The morning after, police, utility companies, mechanics, and neighbors surveyed the damage and discovered caved in roofs and cars blown into garages, one of them tossed on top of another vehicle.
Fences blew away, trees were pulled from their roots, and trash bins perched themselves in trees.
Multiple individuals said the event brought the neighborhood together.
“Honestly, the entire neighborhood came out after it happened,” said Shannon Hudzinsky, a Wheatland Drive resident whose fence was knocked down and faced exterior house damage.
“Everyone was offering help and making sure everyone was OK, walking door-to-door. It was amazing. The sense of community we felt last night with everyone coming and checking and not just the police, but regular people walking around offering to help.”
Hudzinsky told The Transcript she had been watching the weather on her iPad when she noticed the barometric pressure dropped.
“My son’s ears popped, so we ran into the shelter, and that’s when we could see the backyard. We could see the debris falling in the backyard,” she said. “It took a bunch of trees down, and that’s when after that it all passed. That’s when we came out and saw the recycle bin in the tree, and what looked like pieces of someone’s shed.”
She said her neighbor hadn’t yet accounted for his giant trampoline.
Jon Pope was in his front yard on East View Drive on Monday with father Fred Pope, raking and sweeping up roof shingles, wood and other debris.
Jon Pope said just before the tornado hit his street, him and his daughter hurried to the bathroom in the middle of the house and held a mattress over them.
“It felt like the boards on top of the house were shaking,” he said.
“The storm destroyed his backyard fence, a shed, playground equipment, took down a nearby power line and broke a window on the side of the house.
Pope said he feels fortunate it wasn’t worse. “Our cars didn’t get hit that bad,” he said.
Fred Pope said it was like the tornado touched down in the house across the street then lifted up and touched down again in his son’s back yard.
The father and son said they spent the early part of their morning helping their neighbors who weren’t as lucky.
“We had to pull the tree off (her car) and take her garage door off (her car) so she could back out,” Fred Pope said. said, pointing to a neighbor’s house. “We’ve done several out here — it’s just neighbor helping neighbors right now.”
Jordan Mullican of East View Drive previously served as a volunteer firefighter, and said he tried his best to remain calm during the storm.
His garage caved in and the bricks along the exterior of the house were damaged significantly.
“Everything was fine ‘till the amber alert type alarm on our phone went off,” Mullican said. “It stopped quickly. They move by really fast. We opened the door and the garage door was caved in on us. The brick façade came down on top.”
He said it took a heavy heart to evaluate the debris the following morning, but added he was luckier than some of his neighbors.
“Driving back through, it’s still surreal. I’m still kind of in shock,” Mullican said. “It is just astounding the damage a tornado can do, and seeing this debris, our home completely torn apart was painful.”
Anthony Roads and a few co-workers from STR8 UP Roofing & Construction, 424 S Main St. in Newcastle, were walking around the neighborhood east of Highway 77 and north of Highway 9 helping with clean-up efforts.
“We’ve moved probably 12 trees already, and helped people in their yards,” Roads said. “We’re just trying to make sure everyone is OK, because no one has power out here.”
Angie Epperson, a resident of East Lake Drive, said the tornado hit before the sirens went off. She corralled her dogs into the bathroom just as the house started shaking.
“My ears got really heavy, and it sounded like my windows were breaking and I just hid in the bathroom with them,” Epperson said. “I went to my shelter and stayed there until I could hear cop sirens and firetrucks.”
A hole now exists on the top of Epperson’s house where a chimney once was. Once she heard emergency vehicles Sunday night, she went outside to find her chimney in the backyard.
“My neighbor on the other side of me has no windows left and it’s like her roof shifted, so she’s been there alone with all her windows busted overnight,” she said.
Epperson said she and her daughter were planning to bring the neighbor lunch Monday afternoon and check on her.
“My daughter works at Scissortail Roofing and Construction, and they’re going to try and board up the neighbor’s windows and we will start a collection to make sure she has food and other stuff,” she said.
Riley Allen of Conway Drive said the tornado hit five minutes ahead of the time she heard the sirens. She ran to the bathroom and heard crashing, glass breaking, and water coming into the house.
“Everyone came outside to make sure everyone was accounted for,” Allen said. “Where I live, everyone was accounted for. No one was seriously hurt along this row of houses. Considering this garage was entirely ripped out,” she said, pointing to a neighbor’s house. “We got lucky.”
