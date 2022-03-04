It took less than 45 minutes for the auditorium at Crosspointe Church to fill up with Ward 5 residents who came to make their voices heard about a new turnpike extension that will run through their part of Norman.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Feb. 22 its 15-year, $5 billion plan to expand toll roads. The plan includes a new turnpike to connect Moore and Norman to Oklahoma City and an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike through Ward 5 crossing 84th NE and parallel to 72nd Avenue NE past Post Oak Road in Norman.
People flooded overflow rooms, sat in the aisles and stood against the walls shouting at Oklahoma Turnpike Authority engineers from Poe & Associates while Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello repeatedly called for order. Tortorello also voiced several concerns including whether residents in his ward would be properly compensated for their property.
While the councilor had been promised an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official would be present to answer questions, Tortorello said he received word none would be present due to a scheduling conflict in Tulsa.
Residents learned the reason for the turnpike was to ease congested traffic along interstates and main thoroughfares while and reduce commute times for toll users. As population growth continues, commuters could save between 60-80 minutes of drive time with the turnpike, Poe engineers claimed.
The state was bracing for growth and by decreasing congestion on interstates, the authority’s plan would also enhance public safety, they claimed.
“Is 15-20 minutes worth taking, displacing people from our homes?” a man in the crowd shouted.
“They can get up an hour earlier,” shouted another from the back of the room.
“If somebody can’t take 60 minutes out of their damn day to go a little bit further than to disrupt all these people,” said 79 year-old Roberta Provost, who was interrupted by applause. She shook her fist and raised her voice over the roar. “I’m 79 years old. I built my home to die in it. You can’t offer me enough money to buy it.”
She and others echoed similar stories that the substance of their lives – their memories with children and grandchildren – had been etched in the land they called home.
“I’m 67,” said one Ward 5 resident. “I don’t have time for relocating, OK? My grandkids love to come to our house.”
Residents demanded to know what the turnpike authority had done to ensure that the area’s lake and aquifer, which supplies drinking water to wells, would be protected.
Poe and Associates President David Streb said that an environmental impact study had not been done yet. Because the 15-year plan is “nine days” old, Streb said that this is what the turnpike authority calls “the beginning of the beginning.” He expected those studies to be done in the coming years.
Tortorello asked the engineers what assurances they could give residents that the runoff from salt and road chemicals would not enter the water supply, above or underground.
Streb said it’s one of the things the authority takes very seriously.
“One of the most difficult things we do is drainage,” he said. “We have to be very careful with drainage, where does the water go, how do we capture and how do we move it effectively … especially very heavy rainfalls.”
He deferred to Sean Kavanagh, project manager for Poe, for clarification. Kavanagh said they would look at detention “to slow down the flow to make sure it’s not impacting roads and neighborhoods.”
“Another thing – wetlands and other treatment methods. That will all be part of the plan and the design process to make sure that the runoff that leaves our site will not be harmful and will be minimal,” he said.
Streb said engineers have to ensure that “we’re not causing any runoff or change in the water flow on their [residents] property than before the road was built. That’s probably one of the biggest challenges we have.”
Tortorello alleged some property owners in Harrah had still not been paid for their land. Streb said the authority will send an appraiser to the property and make an offer, but that in some cases when negotiations fail, the authority uses eminent domain through district court to negotiate the purchase.
“When it comes to eminent domain, many residents said they had not been paid in full yet,” Tortorello said. “You’re asking them to give up something, and we’ve got residents who say they haven’t been fully compensated yet. That does not sit well with people who are about to lose their home. So, how do you ensure that everyone is fairly compensated?”
Streb said he was not aware that anyone had not been paid yet and said he would look into the matter. He did not explain the procedures in which the authority arrived at fair market value or the payment process.
Steb added that the turnpike authority attempts to route the toll roads away from homes “as much as possible.” Streb said the authority wants to make owners a “good offer” and that of the percentage of parcels bought by the turnpike in the past – less than 5% – went to court for eminent domain and the remainder were “successfully negotiated.”
Streb also assured residents more public meetings would follow.