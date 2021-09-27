Mayor Breea Clark will not disband a committee charged with redrawing City Council Ward boundaries despite accusations of gerrymandering from Ward 5 residents.
The committee was charged with equalizing each ward within a +/- 5% deviation of their goal to place 16,003 people in each ward. Other considerations were common interest, ethnic backgrounds and drawing lines as straight as possible to prevent confusion for residents over which side of the boundaries they reside.
Dozens of people from the ward at a public hearing on proposed boundary changes Monday night expressed their outrage over the accusations. Most residents pointed to a comment from Ward 1 Reapportionment Committee member Larla Turner during its Sept. 9 meeting that referred to their representative, Rarchar Tortorello, as “dangerous.”
Tortorello's ward will lose 11 square miles to Ward 6 if the council approves the committee's report. The self-identified conservative claims gerrymandering because of Turner's comment and because he will lose portions of three swing precincts that voted in his favor -12, 30 and 36.
He sent a letter to Clark Wednesday demanding she start over with a new committee.
Turner admitted she made the comment that Tortorello was dangerous.
“My ward and my community have shared interest in not living in fear and having violent white supremacists in our city,” Turner, who is Black, claimed. “There is a large concentration of minority groups... it is one of our common interests — our quality of life and our ability to live happily and not be threatened.”
Following the meeting, Tortorello said Turner's comments were proof the committee was tainted by partisan and racial bias.
“I find it appalling that the Ward 1 rep would accuse us [Ward 5] of being white supremacists and her whole diatribe should be enough that she should be off this committee and never be on any committee ever because she's got a conflict of interest,” he said. “She's looking at this through the prism of race. Race should not even be considered.”
Residents scoffed and shouted at her in disagreement. Chair Aleisha Karjala repeatedly regained order as Turner went on to say that because Tortorello was a businessman — not a farmer — representing a rural Ward, it was proof that there was common interest between urban and agricultural residents.
Turner apologized for her comments as “maybe not the right time” for that discussion.
Nearly every resident who spoke against the committee's proposal hinged their argument for disbandment on the disparaging comment against Tortorello and claimed the boundary move violated the charter's guidance to consider “common interest” for all wards. Several characterized the ward's interests as farmland, a need to protect the watershed and Lake Thunderbird from pollution and captured rainfall to keep private water wells full.
Clark, who said she was unable to attend the entire meeting due to other obligations, disagreed that the committee needed to be disbanded.
“At this time I don't see a reason to disband it if they make the proposal and then the final decision comes before council,” she said. “I think [Turner] did a good job of clarifying her comments and I think there was a miscommunication on both sides of it. Of course I worry about partisan politics entering local government. We are a nonpartisan level of government.”
Clark pointed out that the committee was not given precinct results, but did work to keep precincts intact.
“I think this commission worked very hard to come with something fair and equitable for Norman,” she said. “Norman continues to grow. Where else are ward boundaries going to go? It's going to be tricky no matter what.”
No vote was taken during the meeting because the City Charter requires the committee to reconvene no less than 10 days after the public hearing. The council will also hold its own public hearing after it receives the committee's report and can make its own boundary changes, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Shifting boundaries
While the committee has said it used U.S. Department of Census 2020 population data, Karjala said it also considered future growth via residential areas zoned for buildout over the next decade. Wards 2,3 and 4 had the least growth and least growth potential, “so they needed to have population added to them,” Karjala said.
Ward 5 will lose 1,271 residents if the boundaries are adopted by council, but it stands to gain more in future residents.
The most potential for population growth is 5,6, and 8, Karjala said. City planning technician Rone Tromble said several subdivisions are developing in Ward 5. A developer has proposed up to 300 homes at Cedar Lane.