More than two dozen residents gathered at City Hall on Thursday to voice their opinions about a previously withdrawn proposal to install an outdoor live music stage outside a deli in a residential neighborhood.
“Midway” Bob Thompson, who owns Midway Deli, 601 W. Eufaula St., proposed a zoning change in November to allow outdoor concerts with amplified music on his property.
Thompson brought the matter back to his deli neighbors at a pre-development meeting, which is designed to air concerns and offer suggestions to an applicant.
Residents protested the plan at a predevelopment meeting in November and again for similar reasons Thursday night. Neighbors said the stage he erected last summer was too close to nearby homes and amplified music was too loud.
Others questioned the lack of on-street parking for concerts and other events.
Thompson welcomed criticism and said he hoped the negotiation would mean residents would not oppose his plan at the upcoming City Council meeting.
“I’ll just ask if you feel like you’ve got all that we can do to make this compatible with you,” Thompson said. “I think the purpose here is if you’re concerned about something, you have a change you would like us to consider, that if we make that change you would feel like you wouldn’t need to oppose our application.”
A neighbor asked Thompson how frequent backyard concerts would be and another asked how many people would attend.
Thompson replied not more than three times a week “and more than two sessions” per night is his plan for the venue, which could hold no more than 75 people.
“There’s just not enough places for people to sit,” Thompson said of the capacity.
He added that late night venues were not included in his plans.
“I don’t have any desire to do seven days a week, and I don’t have any desire to do music later than 9 o’clock in the evening because I want to finish, I want to go home,” Thompson said. “And we also have to pay people as long as there’s music. So, there’s some business considerations there, too.”
Thompson offered to include time parameters in his application to the city for the venue and other restrictions such as the number of events per week.
The noise issue remained a concern for neighbors who said that such events would be better located elsewhere.
“The point is when you bought Midway, you were buying in the middle of a neighborhood,” said Chuck Anderson. “When we bought our house, we bought next to a grocery store that now sells sandwiches.
We didn’t buy next to Campus Corner. We didn’t buy next to Hollywood Corners ... if amplified concerts are so important to you, you are welcome to move to a more appropriate location.”
Anderson’s primary concern was noise because he said the stage would face his bedroom window, which is within 15 feet of his property.
Another neighbor was concerned that parking would be beyond Thompson’s control.
“There’s a plan we’ve already heard about for 100 people at your place, in October,” said a woman in the crowd. “The family of the groom has been sharing that information with us. They’ve already booked it. My issue is parking.”
Because of the location of her home in proximity to the deli, the neighbor said those guests would park in front of her home.
Thompson reiterated that his application for a special use permit would include restrictions on how the property could be used, subject to the residents concerns and final council approval.
“What the city is trying to do is, in exchange for my ability to have live music, giving the neighborhood a new say in how the property is used going forward,” Thompson said.
No additional questions and comments could proceed because the meeting came to an end after 30 minutes as is required by the planning department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.