The Norman Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to attend a Labor Day Fireworks Show on September 5 in celebration of the essential workers whose hard work has kept Norman running this year.
Event-goers can view the fireworks and festivities virtually on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, socially distanced at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave, or by tuning in to KGOU from their car near the park. This event is in place of the usual Fourth of July fireworks show that was canceled due to COVID-19 safer at home orders in place at that time.
The socially distanced festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with a Greatest Hits of Summer Breeze 2020 series, followed by a guest band performance at 8 p.m. on KGOU. The fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. with musical accompaniment on KGOU. The display will also be live-streamed on the Parks and Rec Facebook Page.
“We know this year’s fireworks show, like most things, looks a little different from the Fourth of July celebration we are used to, but we think this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all the workers that have kept Norman going during this pandemic. With think this will be a really special event that the whole family can enjoy from their own homes or socially distanced in the park,” said Norman Recreation Superintendent Jason Olsen.
The Parks Department will have spots marked off for families to enjoy the fireworks display in the park while maintaining social distancing and ensuring the safety of all attendees.
For more information or questions on accommodations, contact Norman Parks and Recreation at 405-366-5472.
