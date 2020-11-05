Ward 2 Councilor Joe Carter invites residents to attend a meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. The main topic of discussion will be the proposed changes to the City Charter, which can be read here. The meeting will be held at Norman Investigations Center with masks and social distancing required. Attendees are asked to park in the east parking lot with access on Wylie Road.
Citizens are welcome to attend regardless of ward residency. Residents unsure of which ward they live in can search their address in the City’s interactive ward map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.