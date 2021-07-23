Residents near Cedar Lane Road and 36th Avenue SE worry that a new housing development will outpace improvements to stressed roads and will aggravate traffic congestion.
Developer Farzaneh LLC plans to develop more than 300 lots for single family houses south of Cedar Lane Road and west of 36th Avenue SE with approximately 75 to 100 homes built in the first phase of development. Area residents met with the developer’s engineer, Chris Anderson of SMC Consulting Engineers, at a predevelopment meeting Thursday night.
A road widening project is planned for about 2025 on Cedar Lane from 12th Avenue S.E. to Black Locust Court, and on 12th Avenue S.E. from Oak Tree Avenue to Cedar Lane. The project is expected to start in two to four years, staff told residents, as the city waits for an 80% matching grant. The first set of planned houses could go in by the end of 2022.
Residents were worried about poor visibility for cyclists and concerned about a road that routinely has to be repaired, being saddled with increased traffic as development grows.
“Since Walmart’s come in and all the construction, dump trucks on that road … you already have a dangerous situation,” one resident said Thursday.
Anderson said he is waiting on a traffic study to be completed after school starts to get a more accurate count of the vehicles on the road.
Residents said the development will lead to more dangerous road conditions.
“It’s just going to be a nightmare on that road,” a resident said. “There will be accidents. It took us forever just to get a four-way stop from the city.”
Anderson pointed out that if the developer’s plans are approved by council, it would likely increase “the importance” of the road improvements.
Residents also wanted to know more details of the homes’ construction, like the types of street and on-house lighting; they cited concerns about light pollution.
Anderson said the project is in the preliminary development phase. Gunner Joyce with the Rieger Law Group said concerns could be raised at Norman Planning Commission meetings and Norman City Council meetings.
The first planning commission hearing could be the second Thursday in September or October, pending completion of the traffic study, Anderson said.