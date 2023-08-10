An opposition group, Pike Off OTA, has accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of spying on its members and published the agency’s reports of dissidents’ comments on social media.
The group formed in March 2022 in resistance against OTA’s ACCESS plan to construct two new toll roads in Norman. Pike Off members released internal agency reports on members' social media activity Thursday. Its members claim personal information is being stored by the agency, which is “personally compromising” information.
Hired by OTA during the ACCESS promotion, Jones PR, through attorney Chris Scaperlanda of the McAfee & Taft law firm, called the accusations “false and defamatory statements” because the information it collected was publicly accessible.
OTA spokeswoman Lisa Salin told The Transcript the agency monitors publicly available information to ensure misinformation and inaccuracies are addressed.
"Unfortunately, a small group of citizens has gone to unseen-before lengths to spread misinformation intentionally designed to mislead and derail true civil discourse," Salim said. "This harms everyone involved."
‘Social listening’
The Transcript reviewed emailed reports obtained by Pike Off OTA shared to the website, oklahomaturnpikeauthority.net – which is not an OTA affiliated website – and requested documents from OTA related to its contract with Jones PR for “social listening” activities and reports to verify the Pike Off dossier.
An email on the website showed OTA spokeswoman Jessica Brown had shared screenshots of critical comments with OTA board members and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office on July 12 and 13, 2022.
“The opposition is sharing news articles about the meeting yesterday,” the email reads. “Kelly Farris Wilson commented to not give up the fight. She has attorneys who can help fight for the property owners in the path.”
That same email alerted the board that Pike Off planned to hold a meeting on July 21 at 6 p.m. “to go over environmental, legal and legislative updates,” but did not indicate where the meeting would be held.
Another email to OTA board members documented the group’s Stop the Toll campaign, which was accumulating video documentaries of “stories of the families who are affected by the turnpike.”
Photos also appeared in emails to show group members standing on roadsides with signs erected on members’ property or other properties. The photos appeared to be those shared on social media pages. A screen capture in the emailed report shows the Atkinson farm’s published invitation to attend a meeting with then-gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister.
Press articles from the Oklahoman, Norman Transcript and Journal record appeared in the emailed report with social media comments from “the opposition.”
Other emails, dated as late as Aug. 11, 2022, note a KGOU public event to discuss turnpikes at Yellow Dog Cafe in Norman, a Norman Transcript news article “gaining lots of traction” was shared by VM Young and Linda Berry’s post to re-share “ODOT’s August surplus property bid opening” to the Ward 5 Facebook page.
Dave Moore, who contracts with The Transcript to write technology-related columns, is a member of Pike Off and held a press conference Thursday to unveil the documents on oklahomaturnpikeauthority.net. It was held in Las Vegas where Moore attended a conference unrelated to Pike Off.
“It's a sad day in the state of Oklahoma, as Oklahoma's citizens are learning their government is spying on them because of their political beliefs and associations,” he alleged. “That makes it a sad day for privacy and freedom no matter where you go. Your state may be next.”
He called the report, “Suppressing Dissent in Oklahoma; State Sponsored Political Spying,” and said there were 321 incidents of “personally identifiable information compromise.”
Reached Thursday afternoon, Moore said the only spying Pike Off had done was to follow the OTA’s announcements, publications and meetings.
“We’re not collecting and storing information on, you know – who are you, what are you saying on Facebook,” Moore said. “That’s where they crossed the line. One thing that should be clear, our problem is not with Jones PR. This is not about Jones PR, they’re just a company that got hired to spy on us. This is about OTA and the Governor’s office.”
An invoice on the website showed Jones PR was paid $2,866 for social listening between Dec. 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023.
Reaction
Scaperlanda sent a letter to Moore and Randy Carter, which stated their client is prepared to “take any all steps necessary” to stop what it called “false and defamatory statements about Jones PR.”
The Transcript obtained the letter from the law firm. It stated that their client was aware of a pending press conference in which it would make false claims about Jones PR’s activities with OTA. It was not clear how Jones PR or the law firm obtained the “draft press release.”
“The draft press release accuses Jones PR of “conduct[ing] political surveillance” and of causing "321 separate incidents of personally identifiable information compromise.” These statements are demonstrably false,” the letter read. “Jones PR has never had access to, received, or transmitted any confidential personal information of any OTA opponents that it could "compromise.” The only information Jones PR has ever received on any such people is publicly available, and indeed, is statements the OTA opponents themselves made in public forums.”
The letter, dated Aug. 9, was sent before the conference.
“I wanted to alert you to the false and defamatory nature of the comments as soon as possible, before the press release is made public and before any harm is done to Jones PR,” Scaperlanda’s letter reads.
Moore said Norman attorney Stan Ward was aware of the letter. Reached Thursday afternoon, Ward said the public has a right to complain about a public agency’s activities, especially those which “shadow the activity of people who are opposed to them.”
Salim said monitoring media is also used for "situational awareness" following death threats aimed at agency personnel and executive staff.
"OTA monitors all media – print and video news – that mentions or has anything to do with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority across all outlets across the state, whether positive, negative or indifferent," Salim said.
"The OTA also monitors comments on its own social media platforms as well as those that have been created by others that specifically concern OTA and its activities. This is all important for OTA to have situational awareness and correct inaccuracies and intentional misinformation. OTA does not use this information for any other purpose."
Asked who requested the social listening services, Salim said it was a routine function of the communications department.
A request for comment from Stitt’s office was also not returned, but Salim said he was included in the reports as an ex-officio member of the OTA board.
Commented
