Residents who decide to resist the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s lawful right to use eminent domain will be subject to eviction and possible arrest as trespassers, a legal expert said.
The OTA announced in February it would construct two new toll roads in Norman as part of a $5 billion statewide expansion of the turnpike system. A toll road along Indian Hills Road would connect Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City, while a second would extend from Interstate 40 south through east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird in the watershed to Purcell.
Some are considering resisting the OTA’s offers to negotiate the sale of their property at fair market value and refusing to cooperate if the OTA is awarded the land after eminent domain court proceedings.
OTA spokesperson James Poling said in an email to The Transcript that the agency works diligently to fairly negotiate with landowners and avoid court proceedings.
City officials and those who may be impacted by the proposed routes have resisted OTA over concerns about water pollution and threat to wildlife, as well as the displacement.
Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello, who represents most of where the extensions are planned in Norman, said residents are considering using force to stay in their homes.
“Several residents have expressed their willingness to use their Second Amendment rights to protect their homes, which should cause concern for both the city of Norman and law enforcement,” he said. “We have to consider what happens when the plurality of their neighbors also stand in solidarity — has OTA thought about what happens next?”
A man who attended the Tuesday public meeting the OTA held at the Central Library asked if the agency would arrest someone who refused to give up their property.
“I want to know if we refuse eminent domain and stand together, are they going to force bulldozers and law enforcement into our properties and forcibly remove us from our properties and incarcerate us?” the man asked at the back of the room. He declined to give his name to The Transcript.
Dave Moore, who resisted the OTA’s plans to build a Norman turnpike in 1999 and has joined the fight, told The Transcript last month that residents are considering chaining themselves to trees, bulldozers or simply refusing to leave their properties.
“I’ve had to think about that,” he said in an interview last month. “I think I would [do it], and I know there are people who would do it, too.”
Trae Gray, founding partner for Landowner Law, said doing so could mean facing contempt of court and, if necessary, arrest if the OTA chooses to pursue the matter in court.
After the court rules that the property has been awarded to the OTA, and once the money has been deposited with the court on its behalf, the OTA is the title holder — the legal owner — of the property, he said.
“At that point, the landowner no longer owns that property. That property is owned by the condemner,” Gray said. “Title is vested in the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The landowner can still go through the court process and have the amount of just compensation they’re entitled to adjudicated, and then that amount is in dispute legally, but the title is no longer in dispute. That’s their (OTA’s) land.”
Before an eviction order, if a landowner does not cooperate with the court’s ruling, the OTA could seek an injunction to order the person from “interfering with their (OTA’s) property rights,” Gray said.
If the injunction remains unheeded, then the resident would likely be found in contempt of court.
“As soon as the OTA says they own that property and they don’t leave, that [person] is trespassing,” Gray said. “They would have the right if someone interfered with their property right to file an injunction, and they’ll ask for a forcible entry and detainer to have that person removed. The turnpike authority isn’t going to do it (remove) — the sheriff’s department is going to do it.
“If the person is chained to the tree and refuses to unchain from the tree, they’re probably going to put them in handcuffs and take them to jail. They’re going to talk to the judge until they say they’re not going to go back and chain themselves to the tree.”
Gray clarified that eviction is a court process.
“OTA won’t remove them, OTA doesn’t have the authority to remove them,” Gray said. “A person would be much better off to seek remedy through the court system.”
The OTA would not say, if faced with a person who refuses to leave a property it is awarded, if it would seek a forcible eviction with arrest in court.
“OTA is not a law enforcement agency,” Poling said in his email to The Transcript. “It is unaware of an arrest of any property owner refusing to leave OTA-acquired land, nor does the agency envision it ever needing it to occur.”
He provided a document from AccessOklahoma.com that details the property acquisition process by negotiation and eminent domain. It contains no language related to evictions.
“Acquiring private property for public transportation projects is the most serious process that the transportation agency undertakes,” Poling’s email reads. “Oklahoma Turnpike Authority negotiates in good faith and diligently works with each property owner to provide them fair market value for the property that is needed for a project and reach an agreement that avoids the need to go to court. Sometimes condemnation litigation is necessary to resolve differences of opinion in the value of property.”
Tortorello said he hopes residents get answers about compensation for their properties soon.
“The legal confusion over whether the constitutional line can be drawn between the practice of eminent domain that has a “public benefit” reflects the law’s ambiguity for those having to enforce it against taxpayers and citizens traumatized by forced relocation by the same agencies their taxes go to support. Private property rights have always been sacrosanct in Oklahoma, and this exploitation of those unable to properly defend themselves financially or politically is the true injustice we need to consider. OTA needs to quickly articulate how it plans to compensate property owners who may resist proposals that do not make their lives better.