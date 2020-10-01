NORMAN — The Resonance Series is a new guest lecture series featuring Grammy Award-winners. Presented by the University of Oklahoma School of Music, the lectures will debut this fall on Zoom.
The series connects OU students with music professionals from around the world. Speakers will share their experiences, provide the future generation with insight into the industry and career paths, and answer students’ questions.
This inaugural semester features artists that combine for 19 Grammy wins and dozens of Grammy nominations. Guests have played in the bands of Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Stanley Clarke, Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Chaka Kahn, George Michael, Destiny's Child, Snarky Puppy, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, and many more. Multiple artists have been featured on NBC's “The Voice,” appeared in Time Magazine and People magazine, and one was featured in an Academy award-winning and Grammy-winning documentary.
Students may join live in-person or online for this unique opportunity to listen to, talk with, and ask questions of the music industry’s most successful experts.
Zoom link for Resonance Series talks: https://oklahoma.zoom.us/my/resonace. Password: resonance
Visit https://www.ou.edu/finearts/music/about/resonance for more information.
