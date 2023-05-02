A multi-agency resource center will open to connect residents affected by the April 19 tornadoes with financial assistance to those who qualify, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross and other relief agencies will participate in a resources hub with the Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 12 Corners Baptist Church, 15601 E. Etowah Road in Noble.
In addition to financial assistance, the Red Cross will offer free storm cleanup supplies. The relief organization is also accepting appointments by phone: 800-733-2767. Walk-ins are also accepted with a government-issued photo identification and proof of address.
