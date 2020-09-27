The Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a thrift shop but for home goods; with all the proceeds going back into H4H’s movement within the community.
The ReStore is open to the public and is always accepting donations of clothes, furniture, hardware and any other types of home goods, Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity president and CEO Randy Gardner said.
“All the money we make through sales goes back into the community,” Gardner said. “It goes toward building houses, building wheelchair ramps and building handrails in the homes of those who most need them — and those are just a few examples of what we do.”
Gardner said about 95% of their sales at the ReStore comes from donated items from the local community.
He described the ReStore as a thrift store for home goods. Although they do sell clothes and other things one might find at a Goodwill, their main area of focus is home goods.
“We really need people to donate,” he said.
H4H will pick up any of the big items that may be harder for people to bring in themselves by using their ReStore trucks, Gardner said.
“We’re about to start our campaign with those trucks that pick those bigger items up,” Gardner said. “It’s called ‘Where’s the ReStore Truck?’”
Through this campaign, Cleveland County H4H encourages people to post a picture on social media of their ReStore truck whenever they see it around town for a chance to win a $20 gift card to the ReStore. Cleveland County H4H will then draw one winner a week over the next four weeks, Gardner said.
“The thing I really want people to know, is that when you shop at the ReStore, you’re not only shopping locally, but you’re supporting the local community as well,” he said.
For more information on the ReStore or the campaign, visit their website at cchfh.org.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.