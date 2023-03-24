Norman saw significant growth in 2022, with $426 million in total construction value and over 40 restaurant and retail newcomers now adding to the local economy.
According to city records, non-residential construction value amounted to $250 million, and residential construction value totaled $176 million. The last three years have accounted for three of the top five years in residential construction value in the last 20 years.
Sara Kaplan, retail and development coordinator for the City of Norman, spoke Friday to about 150 people at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Retail and Development Luncheon at Embassy Suites. Kaplan touched on the importance of the city’s growth in housing and what areas of the local economy grew the most.
“Retail services go where the new housing is,” Kaplan said.
Since 2000, Norman has added almost 11,000 single family homes and more than 200 multi-family units, growing by around 35,000 residents in that timeframe, city records show.
Non-residential construction value the last two years has skyrocketed. Norman had $335 million and $250 million in that category in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
“More than half of 2021 was Norman Regional (Health System),” Kaplan said.
Top completed projects in 2022 include Norman Regional 9, $21 million, the NOUN Hotel, $16 million, and the city’s North Base Facilities, $10.4 million.
Notable ongoing projects include the Young Family Athletic Center, $38 million; Norman’s Senior Wellness Center, $12 million; Norman Regional Health System’s HealthPlex interior renovation ($29 million), parking garage ($18 million) and Behavioral Health Center ($13.5 million). The Absentee Shawnee Tribe’s current project adds $17.9 million to Norman’s non-residential construction value in 2022.
“What you’ll notice about all of these really big projects, is these are (mostly) public sector projects,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan said Norman added 40 new restaurants and retailers in 2022, not including salons.
“We had three or four smoothie bowl places added in 2022, so hopefully we’ll kind of balance out with all of our donut shops,” Kaplan said. “I think there were three car washes coming through just last year, so now we can take better care of our cars.”
Kaplan said Norman has 64 permitted dispensaries.
“If you take all 9 of our 7-11’s, all eight of our Starbucks, Sonics, Dollar General’s, McDonald’s Subway’s, Taco Bell’s, Braums, Chick-Fil-A’s, Wendy’s and Dollar Trees, and Dollar Tree’s, that equals the number of dispensaries we have, which is insane,” Kaplan said, “Will we see that number be less in 2023? It’s likely.”
Sean Rieger of Rieger Law Group said Norman Public Schools currently has one of the more “marquee projects the community has seen in a long time.”
With the passage of the $354 million school bond in February’s election, Norman Public Schools will have a new Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport, among other projects.
“This is a facility that will bring high school students from all over the state, where they can learn to be a pilot, they can learn to be a technician, and they can learn to be an aerospace engineer,” Rieger said. “Of course they have to go on to college to complete these things, but it all starts right here in our community.”
Rieger noted an e-sports arena and a new performing arts venue as other significant projects funded by the bond.
Now under construction is the Young Family Athletic Center. The $38 million facility will have eight basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, two pools and a Norman Regional Health System NMotion Sports Clinic.
“This is a huge project for our community and will bring in tournaments and quality events to the community,” Rieger said.
Students at the University of Oklahoma will have a new option for housing with The VERVE, which will help the increasing need on campus, he said. The 650-bed, 210,000-square-foot facility will sit on the former OU Motel site on Classen Boulevard.
Adams Tower Phase 1 replacement amounts to $195 million. OU’s tennis center, golf training center and basketball suite total $26.4 million. Love Field, the future home of OU Softball, will have more than 3,000 seats and is a $42 million project.
Rieger’s presentation outlined $1 billion dollars of growth in the community.
“We’re on the precipice of $1 billion dollars into our community by our public partners, and that’s incredible,” he said. “We hope that the private sector comes up with it soon, and we look forward to that and (helping) the Commerce Department to do that.”
Rieger also spoke on the increase in the cost of Norman housing. In March 2020, the median sales price was around $193,000. In February 2023, it increased 30% to $250,000.
Rieger said that rate outpaces the Oklahoma City metro area.
“It’s getting very difficult to get housing approved in Norman,” Rieger said. “We need to work on that — we need some better zoning environments and hopefully we can get to that in the next year or two.”
