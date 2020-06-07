May marked another month of high numbers for the medical marijuana industry in Norman.
Local marijuana dispensaries grossed more than $2.6 million in revenue last month, according to data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, setting yet another new industry record for total monthly revenue. May marked an increase of more than $300,000 over April’s record-setting month, marking a threemonth trend in historic revenue.
Last month also set a new record in medical marijuana revenue across Oklahoma, as the state collected nearly $12 million in sales tax, according to OTC data. Dispensaries in Norman remitted nearly $260,000 in sales tax revenue last month, with the City of Norman receiving more than $126,000 in sales tax.
While the medical marijuana industry continues to surge, it’s unclear how much the revenue has helped the City of Norman during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 5, the latest available data for total sales tax revenue in the City of Norman is from March, where medical marijuana accounted for 1.7 percent of the sales tax revenue for the city.
However, the largest increase in medical marijuana sales tax revenue occurred in April and June, according to OTC data. And with some businesses forced to close or limit services during these months due to COVID-19, medical marijuana could contribute a larger percentage of the city’s total sales tax revenue in future months.
“Medical marijuana is a growing industry locally and statewide, and it has been successful,” Sara Kaplan, Norman’s retail marketing coordinator, said. “While marijuana is only responsible for a small percentage of the city’s sales tax monthly revenue, it’s possible we haven’t seen the full COVID-19 impact on sales tax revenue the last couple of months.”
Several local dispensary owners pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one possible explanation for the recent revenue surge. Michael Miller, manager of The Honeypot Shop, suggested the closings of entertainment businesses such as bars and restaurants, as well as the increased stress of the pandemic, motivated residents to use more of their expendable income on marijuana products.
Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said it’s tough to predict whether the uptick in medical marijuana revenue will continue for several reasons. One key reason to be skeptical of continued industry growth is the number of licensed dispensaries in town (72), which could contribute to market oversaturation, he said.
“With any new industry, you see an increase in the industry and then it eventually slows down,” Martin said. “With the fast growth of the marijuana industry, we shouldn’t be surprised to see the industry slow down eventually. I think it’s too new to say what the peak for the industry is because it’s
still such a young economy. But a community and its economy can only support so much of an industry (before it settles down).”
Another reason to be skeptical of continued growth is that marijuana is still federally illegal, Scott said. That prevents dispensaries in legal states from qualifying for loans from the federal government.
While most dispensaries remained successful during the current pandemic, it’s tough to predict if they would flourish again if another wave of the virus resurfaces, Scott said. If dispensaries’ profits decreased, they would be at a disadvantage compared to other businesses due to their inability to qualify for bailout loans.
Scott said discussions are ongoing at the state and federal level regarding increasing protections for local dispensaries.
“(Dispensaries) are in a tough challenge due to the dual-status they have,” Martin said. “Even with the money that’s been distributed from the state, a lot of that money comes from the federal government. And you have federal banks who are challenged because they can’t allow dispensaries to have accounts there.
“But it hasn’t stifled the industry. It continues to grow. What we have talked about with the federal delegation is if dispensaries are recognized businesses in legal states, let’s come up with sensible regulations. If they are going to operate here, let them operate in a safe, sensible way. Hopefully, there’s a compromise to where they have more access to things like that."
