While Norman is one of the few Democratic strongholds in the state of Oklahoma, residents elected two right-wing City Council candidates this year for one main reason, political experts say.
Allyson Shortle, a professor at the University of Oklahoma specializing in political behavior, said the rhetoric surrounding the “defund the police” movement is highly unpopular, especially among rank and file voters. That rhetoric, applied by opposition to the Norman City Council’s June 2020 vote to reallocate police funding, is why the council received so much blowback from its decision despite not actually defunding police.
At a June 16, 2020 meeting, the City Council re-allocated $865,000 from the requested increase to NPD’s budget toward other community projects. Though the NPD still got more funding than in previous years, the message spread by multiple candidates who opposed the council’s action was loud and clear: the Norman City Council defunded the police.
This year, councilors Rarchar Tortorello and Kelly Lynn — both of whom are staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump — ran and won on a “Back the Blue” campaign message.
“Uniformly, people do not support the statement of completely dismantling that police department, and that cuts across race and ideology,” said Allyson Shortle, a professor at the University of Oklahoma specializing in political behavior. “People are really uncomfortable with that idea.”
Shortle conducted a survey in her American Federal Government class asking 580 respondents a series of questions pertaining to police and police funding. She found that while voters agree with the concept of funding community programs, they strongly object to the specific language and framing of “defunding the police” to do so.
She ran a question-wording experiment in which respondents — representative of a “typical Oklahoma voter population” — were exposed to one of four questions and asked on a four-point scale if they agreed or disagreed, Shortle said.
The four statements respondents ranked their agreement with were:
1) My community should completely dismantle the police department.
2) My community should completely dismantle the police department to provide more financial support to address homelessness, mental health and domestic violence.
3) My community should move some money currently going to police budgets into local programs for homelessness, mental health assistance and domestic violence.
4) My community should increase funding for local programs for homelessness, mental health assistance and domestic violence.
“There’s a tremendous amount of support for just moving some of the money [from the police] and not using that language of defunding the police,” she said. “Everybody wants to increase the funding of local programs for homelessness, mental health and domestic violence. So, what we have here is, the framing of defunding the police is highly unpopular.”
There is immense support for programs that the Norman City Council funded by reallocating the money from the NPD, she said, but how the Council funded those programs caused the disconnect.
Right-wing candidates Lynn and Tortorello were able to win an election in “liberal” Norman over much more progressive incumbents because their constituents feared losing the police department, she said.
“I think it’s a highly effective campaign strategy to tie a Democratic candidate to this really unpopular message of completely dismantling and defunding police departments, even when it’s not true,” Shortle said. “It’s just a powerful, scary method and it really brings up a lot of fear, which makes people change their minds psychologically, when you’re afraid … Fear is a very effective campaigning strategy to get people to reconsider their options and to change route, basically.”
The council’s decision to reallocate funding from the police department showed a disconnect between councilors and their electorate, said Pat McFerron, a Republican strategist at CMA Strategies.
“The key thing that this election pointed out is that we had a city council that was out of touch with the rank and file voters,” McFerron said. “That occurs because we have such low turnout in municipal elections, which allows extremists from either side to get into office.”
Over a period of time when municipal elections draw extremely low turnout, there comes a point when elected officials no longer feel they are going to be held accountable by their constituents, he said.
“It’s not unusual for 4% of the residents of an area to nominate someone for an office,” McFerron said. “That happens on both sides, both Republican and Democrat. and so that allows extremists to get nominated, and if they’re in a safe Democrat area or if they’re in a safe Republican area, there’s no checks and balances, and eventually the pendulum starts to swing and goes too far.”
Even when the Council stepped back and tried to explain that the NPD actually received an increase in funding from the previous year, it was too late — the message that Norman had defunded its police department had already spread, and candidates were ready to run on that message.
“It’s something that Democrats haven’t been able to correct, because when your answer is, ‘Well I do want to shift funds,’ that’s not enough,” Shortle said. “It’s hard to combat that really powerful initial statement that brings up all of those emotions of feeling unsafe by not having this protective institution well funded.”
The legal issues surrounding 2020’s budget meeting fueled the fire even more, Shortle said.
After the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled that the council’s meeting on June 16, 2020 violated the state’s Open Meeting Act and that the vote to take money away from the police was moot because of that violation, right-wing candidates had more ground to run on, she said.
“[This] gave some power to these candidates to sort of point the finger and say ‘Look at what they’re doing, it’s the wrong thing and they’re breaking the law in order to take money away from the police,’” Shortle said.
Voter data also shows Tortorello and Lynn are much more politically in line with the constituents in their ward then their predecessors were.
In precincts located in Lynn’s Ward 3 and Tortorello’s Ward 5, Trump significantly beat Biden in the 2020 November election.
The election of two candidates who strongly adhere to Republican ideology does not negate Norman’s identity as a Democratic stronghold or a liberal Oklahoma city, McFerron said.
“A conservative is not going to win, in the foreseeable future, for example, the Holman seat — the demographics just aren’t there,” McFerron said. “And these other [wards], it’s viable and it’s possible, but it’s really the quality of the candidate that matters more than anything.”
