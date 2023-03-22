Local auto dealer Ricky Stapleton has partnered with a friend and former Norman resident to not only compensate athletes, but also bring joy to assisted living facilities.
Longtime friends Stapleton and Jeff Weber attended Norman High School and graduated in the early ‘80s. Weber’s daughter, Allie Weber Miller, founded The Dubs Group, a marketing agency specializing in the Name, Image and Likeness space in June 2022.
The Fort Worth, Texas based group works with TCU and OU athletes to help them monetize their brand.
According to NCAAsports.org, on June 30, 2021, the Division 1 Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness policy, which allows NCAA student-athletes to receive compensation for their NIL as of July 2021.
When Weber, an advisory board member of The Dubs Group, presented the opportunity to support their hometown community through a Name, Image and Likeness deal, Stapleton, owner of Ricky Stapleton Autos, 330 24th Ave. NW, said he couldn’t pass it up.
“The (Dubs Group) really targets athletes that weren’t involved in football, softball and some of the bigger sports here,” Stapleton said, and at the end of the conversation, I said, ‘I’ve been wanting to be able to (give back) to the seniors and assisted living centers,’ so he came back with a plan and we were able to get some athletes together to benefit from this.”
Stapleton purchased a series of six meet and greets in October with OU student athletes from the women’s soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, women’s basketball, football, and pom teams. He gifted them to Sooner Station, Rivermont, Grace, and Silver Elm senior living centers.
Over the last six months, athletes have visited the centers to play bingo, trivia and even engaged in holiday activities.
“We did a Halloween night at Grace Living Center, and the athletes worked the stations where the grandkids of residents would come through and trick-or-treat, and that was a really neat night,” Stapleton said.
The series wraps up this month, and Weber said the athletes and residents at the centers enjoy the events.
“We bring three or four athletes each time, and everyone loves it,” Miller said. “I think my favorite part is when the residents take pictures. Instead of taking pictures with the athletes, they just want to take pictures of the athletes.”
Miller said the interactions between the residents and athletes are often humorous.
“I remember Ethan Downs was messing with a woman’s bingo board, and she said, ‘I’ll have you thrown out,” Miller recalled. “They genuinely just want to have a good time and so do the athletes, so everybody gets along.”
Some of the athletes involved in the package include OU Volleyball’s Kelsey Carrington; OU Pom’s Cassandra Cavazos and Allie Weber; OU Football’s Ethan Downs; OU Baseball’s Blake Bales; OU Basketball’s Beatrice Culliton, Kiersten Johnson, Nevaeh Tot, Reyna Scott and Liz Scott; and OU Soccer’s Makinzie Short.
Stapleton and Miller both said the meet-and-greets are beneficial for everyone involved. Miller said the residents enjoy interacting with athletes representing OU, and many of them have cheered for the Sooners their entire life.
“I think it’s an insightful way to use NIL, where the athletes get paid for their time and appearances, but it’s absolutely for a good cause,” Miller said.
Stapleton said his first experience in the NIL space is fulfilling, and he’s open to the idea of another deal in the future.
“Doing this in the (Norman) community is a big deal to me,” Stapleton said. “I kind of figured this will get us through the spring season, and then I’ll re-evaluate from there.”
