A new set of jury trials is scheduled over the first two weeks in February at the Cleveland County District Courthouse.
Among the cases are a racketeering case involving four defendants and one case relating to lewd child molestation charges.
Racketeering trialDistrict Judge Michael Tupper will hear the racketeering case at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The case includes defendants Lawrence Lay Jr., 20, Marcus Larod Jackson, 22, and Dayven Devon Taylor, 20, all of Norman, and Juwan Thomas Square, 23, of Moore.
All of the defendants face conspiracy to commit racketeering.
A charge of racketeering and discharging a weapon into a dwelling were dismissed against Lay Jr. on Dec. 9, 2019.
Jackson, Taylor and Square each face the following charges: Racketeering, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, shooting with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into a dwelling (two counts for Jackson and Taylor, one count for Square).
Jackson and Square face two counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Taylor and Square face one count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
Taylor faces one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Attorneys Elton Jenkins and Peter L. Scimeca will represent Lay Jr, attorney Michael J. Amend will represent Jackson, attorney Larry Monard will represent Square, and attorneys Kimberly Rennie and Matt Swain will represent Taylor.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office website, Jackson, Taylor and Square are currently listed as inmates at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center, each with a $500,000 bond.
According to a press release from the Norman Police Department, a group of eight alleged gang members — including the four defendants — were arrested in 2019 for alleged involvement in numerous armed robberies, vehicle thefts, drive-by shootings and drug-related offenses that occurred in Norman.
According to the release, detectives and officers discovered that the group identified themselves as members of the “Murder Money Gang,” and the crime spree extended from June to December 2018. The organization also reportedly committed various criminal offenses outside of Norman.
Other defendants in the case are as follows:
- Quinlan Javan Hardiman, 20, of Norman, entered a blind plea to a racketeering charge July 16, 2019, in the Cleveland County courthouse. He was sentenced Aug. 24, 2019, to 40 years in the Department of Corrections, with 20 years suspended.
- Dijon Fosha Pickett, 22, of Norman, previously reached an agreement to testify against fellow defendants. Pickett is charged with racketeering, felonious assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill. Pickett is currently listed in custody at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on a $225,00 bond.
- A juvenile at the time, alias “Tiny,” also was charged in the case.
- Jacob Cochran also faced racketeering charges, but information regarding his case was unavailable on the Oklahoma State Courts Network and at the county courthouse.
Lewd molestation trialAnother case jurors will hear involves Anthony Lynn Dunn, aka Anthony Defreeze.
Defreeze, 45, of Norman, faces six counts of lewd molestation or indecent proposal to a child under age 16. His jury trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday in District Judge Thad Balkman’s courtroom.
Defreeze is representing himself, or pro se. Attorneys representing the state will be Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Austin and Christy Miller.
According to a court affidavit, the incidents allegedly occurred between September 2015 and September 2017. DeFreeze was officially charged Aug. 31, 2018.
Jamie Ray Page, 37, of Norman, was charged Sept. 11, 2018, with enabling child sexual abuse and failure to report child sexual abuse over a two-year period in the case involving DeFreeze, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network and a court affidavit. She waived her right to jury trial Tuesday morning and will have trial in front of Balkman later this year.
According to an affidavit, Defreeze is accused of inappropriately touching the privates of two children, ages 9 or 10, with his hands, fingers and privates. He also allegedly forced one child to touch his privates with her hands.
He remains in custody at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Jury selectionJurors reporting for duty will be staggered throughout the day to minimize the number in the building at one time, District Judge Jeff Virgin reported. About 55 will be selected for a jury pool in the DeFreeze case, and about 70 will be selected in the racketeering case.
Philip Guess Batton, 25, of Norman, was originally scheduled for a jury trial, but plead guilty Jan. 20 to 11 felony counts, including one count of rape, three counts of forcible sodomy and seven counts of lewd molestation or indecent proposal to a child under age 16.
He was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, seven years suspended on the rape count and 15 years in the DOC and five years suspended on the remaining 10 counts, all to be served concurrent.
