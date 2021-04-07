River Oaks Drive will be closed to through traffic at N. Interstate Drive from 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 8 for water line replacement work.
Cimarron Construction Company is replacing existing water lines in the area along River Oaks Drive and N. Interstate Drive to Northwest Boulevard, and along Copperfield Drive. This project will install new 6, 8 and 12-inch water lines to replace the existing lines.
Questions or comments may be directed to Rachel Croft, staff engineer, at 405-217-7778 or Rachel.Croft@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.