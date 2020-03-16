Riverwind Casino will temporarily close beginning at midnight tonight because of COVID-19 precautions, according to a news release.
The casino will remain closed until March 31. The casino, Riverwind Gift Shop and all casino restaurants will close in accordance with health official directives discouraging gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of the virus, according to the release. The Riverwind Hotel will remain open.
There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus at Riverwind. As of Monday, one case has been reported in Cleveland County.
Other Chickasaw properties will also temporarily close.
“We are closing all casinos operated by the Chickasaw Nation as a way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of our citizens,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby stated in a news release.
Anoatubby said they will continue to compensate employees during the temporary closure.
