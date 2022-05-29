The future of West Gray Street as a two-way downtown thoroughfare has again been delayed.
“The Gray Street 2-Way Conversion Project was originally planned to begin construction in fall 2022,” Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said last week. “The project is now planned for construction to begin in spring 2023.”
As reported by The Transcript, the project is one of five in the voter-approved 2019 Transportation Bond to be fully funded with that money.
“The downside to the use of federal funds for the Gray Street Project was a six-month delay in construction in order to meet federal project guidelines,” O’Leary said.
The cost is estimated at $4.8 million. The Gray Street project became eligible this year for $1,765,853 in federal transportation grant funds, reducing the local bond amount from $4,816,000 to $3,050,147, he said.
Since the bond passed, the project, among several others, has qualified for federal grants to be matched with bond money, O’ Leary said.
“The remaining 14 of the 19 bond projects were planned to receive federal funding to be matched with local bond funds,” he said. “Following the 2019 Bond Election, ACOG [Association of Central Oklahoma Governments] changed the process and formula for receiving federal transportation grant funds, which made some of our bond projects less likely to be funded. The City re-strategized our approach to the Bond Program to maximize federal funding for all eligible projects.”
The savings will be used to pay for other 2019 bond projects later in the program, O’Leary said. No other road construction projects planned for this summer have been delayed.
Once completed, Gray Street will be restriped, have new railroad signals and have widened intersections, The Transcript reported in December.
It will also feature more greenspace, tree plantings and decorative street lights to mirror those along Main Street.
The council adopted an amended parking ordinance that allows the city to forbid front-in parking in specific areas of town, such as on Gray Street. Staff noted during that council meeting that research shows this method enhances safety, because passengers can load packages in the back of the car without approaching street traffic.
Drivers can also spot oncoming traffic more easily if the front of the car faces the street.
Other projects on track
The second phases of two major transportation projects will begin construction in late summer or early fall for Porter Avenue Streetscape Project and James Garner Avenue.
The Porter project extends from Alameda Street on the south end to Robinson Street on the north end, and connects with the new Porter and Acres intersection improvements, according to the city’s website.
The project will add beautification such as decorative sidewalks and lighting, signage at major corridor entrances and a new pavement overlay.
Signalized intersections will also be improved, and reduction to driveway entrances along the corridor will enhance pedestrian safety for a more walkable environment.
The second phase of James Garner Avenue will help complete a corridor in downtown Norman. The project will stretch from north of Acres Street to north over Robinson Street and connect to Flood Avenue, the city’s website reads.
“The project will consist of a new two-lane divided street section, a new bridge over Robinson Street, and a new roundabout intersection at Flood Avenue, along with realignment of portions of the Legacy Trail to provide a pedestrian and bicycle path as well,” the city’s project update reads.
The Constitution Street Bike Path Project between Jenkins Avenue and Classen Boulevard is also scheduled to begin construction this summer.
“That one was bid last week and should begin construction by July or August,” O’Leary said.