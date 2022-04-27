Due to the Lions Club Carnival and the Norman Music Festival this weekend, James Garner Boulevard will be closed from Gray to Eufaula streets.
Other closures include Jones Avenue from Gray to Eufaula, Main Street from Santa Fe to Porter avenues, Comanche Street from from Santa Fe to James Garner and Crawford Street from Gray to Main.
The easiest access Saturday to the Norman Farm Market will be via Eufaula. Parking is available in the lots west of The Well and the Norman Farm Market via Eufaula.
Parking will be limited to farm market patrons during farm market hours. Additional parking is available further west at First Baptist Church.