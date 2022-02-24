While temperatures remained below freezing Thursday in Norman, the city made — and planned to maintain — progress treating and plowing roads since Tuesday.
As of Thursday morning, the City of Norman had spread 23,000 gallons of salt brine and 550 tons of salt and sand mixture on 495 miles of road in response to the 1-1.5 inches of sleet that fell on the city Wednesday morning. The city had plowed 900 miles of lane Norman, said Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary.
While the city doesn’t expect roads to be totally clear until temperatures rise over the weekend, O’Leary believes his department has made headway in clearing the roads. He noticed more traffic and fewer wrecks Thursday morning, he said.
O’Leary’s reported progress came as the National Weather Service reported temperatures won’t get above freezing till Friday.
“We feel much more comfortable with folks getting to their essential appointments, getting to work, conducting business, that sort of thing,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary said the city’s progress was helped by little to no freezing precipitation in Norman overnight Wednesday. NWS meteorologist Vivek Mahale said the organization didn’t expect any additional accumulation in Norman Thursday.
Mahale said the sleet won’t begin to melt until Friday, when temperatures in the city are expected to rise above freezing.
“Really, we will see substantial improvement by Saturday, with highs around 40,” he said, adding that highs should be in the 50s Sunday.
O’Leary said his department will continue to work around the clock “as long as it takes” — possibly until Saturday — to get the roads clear. He said he hopes the sand and salt mixture will begin to take effect Thursday and Friday, as temperatures rise above 20 degrees.
Mahale urged motorists to take caution “at least through Friday.”
“There’s going to be slick spots, especially untreated roads — even treated roads will have slick locations,” he said.