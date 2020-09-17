A suspect is recovering from a gunshot wound the day after he attempted to rob Sooner Pharmacy on Wednesday, Norman Police Department officials say.
NPD Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the man is in stable condition but did not release his name or further details of the investigation.
The owner of Sooner Pharmacy, Gene Alexander, told The Transcript one of his pharmacy technicians who is a former police officer shot the suspect while the robbery was in progress.
“I was where we keep the over-the-cabinet medicine, but what I’ve been told is a gentleman came in and hopped the counter of the pharmacy and put a gun to our pharmacist’s head and told everyone to get on the ground and to call the other employees back there,” he said. “We have a guy who’s a tech back in our compound where we make customized medicine and he’s a former police officer and he does have a license to carry, and there was a gunshot and I think I’m going to leave it at that. Our employees are really shaken up mentally. Our employees are physically safe though.”
Jensen said police received the call at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday. No one else was injured and police did not make any other arrests.
This developing story will be updated online and in print.
