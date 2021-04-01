The City of Norman is set to begin a street widening project on Robinson Street Monday, which will impact access to I-35.
The first phase of the project will begin Monday on Robinson Street between I-35 and Brookhaven Creek, as crews construct the south portion of the Interstate Drive intersection, according to a news release from the city.
During this phase, the southbound I-35 ramp on Robinson Street will close and traffic will be rerouted to Main Street. The eastbound Robinson Street ramp from I-35 south exit 110B will also be closed during this time, though the westbound Robinson Street ramp from I-35 south exit 110A will stay open.
According to the release, the project includes the widening of Robinson Street to include right and left turn lanes; enhancements to the intersection at Crossroads Boulevard, Rambling Oaks Drive and Robinson Street; additional street lights, traffic signals, and signage throughout the project; on and off ramp reconstruction south of Robinson Street; sidewalk extensions and stormwater upgrades.
The city anticipates the closure will continue through the middle of June, and will send updates as the project develops.
