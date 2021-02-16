Due to the severe cold OG+E has been directed to begin rolling power outages in cities across the state, including Norman.
The Southwest Power Pool has issued a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert for all of its 14 member states. The SPP’s systemwide generating capacity has dropped below 42 GW due to the extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas, the organization said in a tweet.
Utilities in Oklahoma must now begin rolling outages.
“Service interruptions are mandated by SPP in order to manage regional system load. The estimated duration of the service interruption is approximately two hours,” OG+E said on Twitter Tuesday morning.
According to OG+E’s outage map, as of 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, there are 78,804 outages across the state, including 7,392 in Norman.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
