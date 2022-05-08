Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories that will profile candidates for county office ahead of the June primary. Profiles on other candidates are forthcoming.
Republican Ron Henderson will challenge 15-year District 1 County Commissioner Rod Cleveland in the June 28 primary.
Henderson is a U.S. Army veteran, former business owner, Norman city councilor and mayor. He believes his experience in local government, business, communication and negotiation skills will serve the district well to solve problems if he is elected, he said.
Incumbent and Republican Rod Cleveland and Ward 8 Norman City Councilor Matt Peacock, who is running as an Independent, will also vie for the seat.
Henderson owned Mr. Shortstop for 40 years and served as Ward 1 Norman councilor from July 1990 to April 1999. He served one term as mayor from 2001 to 2004, when he lost the election to Harold Haralson, now District 3 County Commissioner.
Henderson is a food broker who works with grocers to keep food supplied to stores across the state.
He promises voters strong, visible leadership and close involvement with constituents and local stakeholders, he said.
“I think so many problems that we have aren’t going to be solved by county government [alone], but they’re going to be solved collectively to find solutions that bring Norman back the way it used to be,” he said.
He recalled the days “many years ago” when Norman was a small town. While those days are over, Henderson said there’s a way to move forward in the state’s third largest city to make it better.
“I heard a quote one time by a guy named Zig Ziglar that said, ‘You’re either green and growing, or ripe and rotten.’ You have to grow and you have to have steady, sustained growth to make it,” Henderson said. “I strongly believe that. The way you achieve that is leadership.”
Politics gets in the way, “in my opinion,” he said.
“People get in office and then their goal is to stay in office,” he said. “My opponent, and this is not a negative ad against him, has been in office 15 years.”
It’s time for change, Henderson believes. Changes he made while in city government met with strong opposition, he recalled. As soon as he took office as mayor, he shook up boards and committees by appointing new members.
“I said it’s time for new ideas and new blood,” he said. “You’d have thought some of these people had been fired from lifetime positions. I made some people really, really upset, but the goal is to get fresh ideas.”
While Henderson said he is not seeking office to begin swift and sweeping changes, he does intend to examine how his district can better tackle infrastructure, homelessness and other issues “that matter to citizens.”
While on the campaign trail, Henderson said issues voters placed “at the top of their lists” include homelessness and public safety. Stormwater is another issue raised.
Those problems will not be solved by the county alone, Henderson said, but by uniting all the stakeholders involved in those issues — city, county and state.
“It’s important to consider all points of view,” he said. “Sometimes, collectively with unity you can really come up with some ideas to change things for the better.”