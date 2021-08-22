With the cost of building materials at a premium, replacing a roof has meant spending significantly more than expected for some, Norman employees, residents and roofers say.
Roofs around Norman are still being replaced after a historic hail storm hit April 28, and between city code confusion on required decking and a spike in material costs, Greg Clark, development services manager for the City of Norman, said he has received many calls from residents concerned about the price of roof replacement, and what is actually necessary.
“We’ve been getting a ton of questions about this, and we created a Q&A, which is probably alright for those that know code, but writing technical documents for the masses can be a challenge,” Clark said.
Clark said a majority of those callers ask what the code says about roof decking and asphalt shingles.
According to the Q&A, “asphalt shingles shall be fastened to solidly sheathed decks in accordance with Section R803, or to the asphalt shingles manufacturer’s installation instructions.”
Norman resident Paul Arcaroli said after he received a quote from a roofing company saying he needed 3/4 inch plywood decking in order to have his roof replaced, it raised the price of his estimate by thousands.
When Arcaroli reached out to his insurance company, they said his coverage isn’t going to pay that unless it can be proved the decking was destroyed.
Clark said while the code language doesn’t specifically say the roof decking needs to be replaced with plywood, shingle manufacturer’s installation instructions could require it.
“There are manufacturers that have no exceptions, but it’s a case-by-case basis,” Clark said. “A lot of times roofing contractors will say it’s required per manufacturer instructions, but another product may not have that requirement.”
Chad Humphrey, owner of Cross Timbers Roofing, said in his experience, most insurance policies will pay for code upgrades as required by law.
Humphrey said he recently finished roofing a house that had 1x6 slat decking. Gaps between the boards meant new shingles wouldn’t be applied to “solidly sheathed decking,” which is against International Building Code.
Humphrey said following the code is important in Oklahoma because of the potential for winds to compromise the integrity of shingles if they aren’t installed on solid decking.
“That can cause all kinds of trouble that would also void many manufacturer’s warranties,” Humphrey said.
Aaron Grigsby, owner of Norman Roofing Company, said there are multiple manufacturers that are fine with plank decking, however, they might not be able to insure it with the wind rating, and because there are too many nails going between the boards of each plank.
Humphrey said manufacturer guideline adherence is important because if something goes wrong, the shingle manufacturer will send a representative out to inspect.
“If they see it wasn’t installed according to guidelines, the warranty is voided because it wasn’t installed properly,” Humphrey said.
A majority of the time, Humphrey said roofers aren’t making any money on decking in recent months because it’s so expensive, but typically insurance companies will cover it.
“I’ve only come across one policy that has neglected to pay for code upgrades, and that includes decking,” Humphrey said. “Three years ago, a 2,500-square-foot house cost me about $3,500 to deck it, the house I just finished cost me $8,800 to deck it. Material prices are through the roof right now.”
Arcaroli said the price of plywood a year ago was $8 a sheet. At its peak, plywood reached over $50 a sheet, but now sits at just over $30 a sheet.
“The cost of a roof in general has skyrocketed, really,” Arcaroli said. “I had my roof done eight years ago for $6,000 and now it costs $12,000.”
With the spike in roof replacement costs, Arcaroli anticipates insurance costs to rise after covering the price increase in materials.
Humphrey said those needing roof replacement should always do research to avoid fly-by-night contractors.
“Ask for references, ask for proof of insurance and make sure it’s a local company that’s going to be around for you to call if there’s a leak or shingles blow off,” Humphrey said.
He said if a manufacturer requires plywood, 7/16 is thick enough for the nail to adhere to.
“If a company is pushing 3/4 inch plywood, they’re probably just trying to make more money,” Humphrey said.