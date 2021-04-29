Cleveland County residents looking for fair food, fun and family festivities can check out the return of the Rose Rock Festival in downtown Noble this weekend.
The festival, which usually takes place the first weekend in May, will ring in its 39th year after canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rose Rock Festival started to honor Noble’s title as the Rose Rock capital of the world, said Kim Adams, executive director of the Noble Chamber of Commerce. The rose rock became Oklahoma’s state rock in 1968.
“A rose rock is a barite rock that looks like a rose, and there’s a legend that they’re the tears of the fallen maiden from the Trail of Tears,” Adams said.
Though there is no mask mandate in place, Adams said mask wearing and social distancing is encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be available at numerous locations throughout the event.
Festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m. Friday with carnival rides, art vendors fair food and live music, starting with The Mystery Dates.
“They are a high energy group that knows all kinds of 80s, 90s and current songs, and are a lot of fun,” said Brian Houk, entertainment director for the festival.
Halen, a Van Halen cover band. will cap off the night with a classic rock set list.
Local artists Kierston White and Camille Harp, who have been playing music together for many years, will open up Saturday’s entertainment slate. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will kick off at 10 a.m.
One of the larger professional wrestling companies in the U.S., World Class Revolution Wrestling, will showcase their skills Saturday afternoon.
Local guitarist and singer/songwriter Tyler Lee will also perform for festival attendees, followed by classical guitarist Edgar Cruz. Kyle Reed, a local artist known for playing cigar box guitars, will follow the 3 p.m. slot Saturday.
Hamilton Drive, a Noble-based acoustic cover band named after a dead-end road in the town, Wednesday Night Band, Chelsea Hammett and Etowah Road round out the Saturday line-up.
“Chelsea Hammett covers 80s, 90s, rap, rock, funky songs, just a variety of music, and Etowah Road plays music from the 80s, 90s and 00s that really inspires dancing,” Houk said.
Sunday’s slate starts off at 10:30 a.m. with the Discover Church Band, which will perform a set list of Christian worship songs.
Sunday’s schedule also promises a lip sync battle, open mic event and the Rose Rock Pageant, a festival tradition. Houk said the pageant girls will perform a talent showcase, with everything from music to magic tricks.
Tyler Bird will end Sunday’s live performance schedule. The up-and-coming entertainer is a Noble native and member of the Oklahoma Opry.
A car showcase, cornhole and poker run are also planned for this year’s festival, which is free to the public.
Adams said she hopes people come from Noble and the surrounding communities to enjoy the spring weather, variety of food vendors and entertainment, and have a good time with their family and friends.
For more information on the event, reach out to the Noble Chamber of Commerce at 872-5535.
