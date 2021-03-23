After becoming the only one of Norman’s state House members to get a bill passed, Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, now embarks on a new challenge: Getting his legislation through the state Senate.
HB 1569, more commonly known as the Oklahoma Play to Learn Act, would give educators the freedom to teach their students in a play-based method, which, according to Rosecrants and author Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, is proven to be more efficient for both students and teachers.
Pugh, who is chair of the Senate Education Committee, called the bill up for a committee hearing early on Tuesday, where it passed with only two people voting against the bill.
“I’m excited for the passage of HB 1569 out of the Senate Education Committee today,” Rosecrants said. “I especially loved hearing the passionate debate for play from both Sen. Carri Hicks, a former early childhood educator, and from our Senate author, Sen. Adam Pugh.”
Having a military background and living in other countries opened Pugh’s eyes to how other countries delivered early childhood education in a hands-on, play-based way, as opposed to administering stringent test after test, he said.
“Seeing the way other school systems in other countries operate as far as having more recess time and the way they play …. kind of got me interested,” Pugh said. “Also having my own experience with thinking ‘man, it would be so great if my kids got more time to play, or recess time and more time to socialize and learn, learn that way.’”
Pugh also said that this method doesn’t just benefit the students — it benefits the teachers as well.
“It’s a really good way for teachers in early childhood education to be able to interact with students as well, and help the kids develop their social and emotional skills,” Pugh said.
Pugh said the bill passed committee easily because the majority of senators know what it’s like to have kids, and know what is best for them. He’s hoping the Senators on the floor see it the same way when it comes up for a vote, he said.
Both Rosecrants and Pugh said that they will now start working to ensure that H.B. 1569 receives a floor hearing in the Senate.
