Norman’s state House Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, got his “Oklahoma Play to Learn Act” bill off the House floor with staunch bipartisan support and it is now eligible to be heard by the state Senate.
H.B. 1569 gives educators the freedom to teach their students in a play-based method which Rosecrants said is a method proven to be more efficient for both the students and their teachers.
After a day of hotly contested debate Rosecrants said he was worried his bill wouldn’t get heard as there were plenty of other bills on the agenda still waiting to be heard — the House was in session until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning — but when the floor leader told Rosecrants his bill was up in two minutes, he was ready.
“[I was afraid] that my bill was going to come after an abortion bill or a gun bill and then we (the Democrats) slow things down to a crawl and then (Republicans) are all angry and just vote no out of principal,” Rosecrants said. “But in a weird moment of serendipity… after all the vitriol, we went to lunch, and then heard a bunch of easy bills, like two hours of easy bills and then all of a sudden the floor leader comes up to me and says, ‘you’re up.’”
His vote passed without much debate with 76 representatives voting for it and 16 voting against.
Now comes the process of advocating for his bill alongside the bill’s Republican Senate author, Adam Pugh, R-Edmond.
“[Pugh] is absolutely on board with this idea,” Rosecrants said. “He has young kids in early childhood education and he recognized some of the issues I recognized.”
In between the past legislative session and the current one Pugh was named chairman of the state Senate Education Committee all but guaranteeing this bill gets brought up in the Senate.
“He already reached out to me and said, congratulations, so he’s aware of this,” Rosecrants said. “We’ve got a pretty good relationship going, so, I’m really happy with my senate author and I feel pretty hopeful for [the bill].”
Rosecrants said his next order of business is to reach out to all the House members who voted against his bill and breakdown why they voted the way they did.
“I’m happy to get this thing out now, rather than at some other time,so, I’m very hopeful,” he said.
Rosecrants said he is immensely grateful for all the support his bill has garnered, not only from his constituents in Norman and Noble, but from Oklahoma residents across the state.
“I didn’t write this bill, this was written by a working group of early childhood professors, early childhood educators — mostly from Norman — including a Norman second grade teacher, Haley Couch,” Rosecrants said. “So, this bill has a big Norman stamp on it and that’s great to see. But also these teachers who advocated for it were from all over the state, rural, suburban and urban districts who all agree that they don’t feel like they can teach the way that they were taught to teach. So, that’s the whole point behind [this bill].”
