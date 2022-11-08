Incumbent state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, reclaimed his seat in the Oklahoma House on Tuesday night, signaling the beginning of his fourth term at the Capitol.
Rosecrants beat Republican challenger Kendra Wesson in District 46 with 54.51% of the vote. His district encompasses west Norman and areas west and south of the city.
A former public school teacher, Rosecrants was a lead sponsor on the Learn To Play Act, which increases public school educators’ abilities to incorporate play into their work, in the 2021 Legislative Session.
In the 2022 session, he was lead sponsor on the Homicide Prevention Act, which upped stalking to a felony in Oklahoma.
He was opposed by Sterling, an accountant who ran on a promise to evaluate wasteful government spending if elected.
Sterling was endorsed on the campaign trail by Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila, state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore.
