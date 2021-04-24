Norman Police Sgt. Ray Goins helps a Monroe Elementary student pick out some clothes at the Assistant League’s Operation School Bell clothing store Oct. 18, 2016. The program brings in students from local schools and helps them pick out new clothing, such as jeans, shirts, underwear and coats in a retail-like environment. Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, co-authored a bill in the legislature that providers the Assistance League tax-exempt status.