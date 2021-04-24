Two of Norman’s legislators teamed up in a bipartisian effort to pass a bill that provides a local nonprofit with tax-exempt status.
Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, co-authored SB 236. Rosecrants said that he and Standridge have a passion for kids and families, which is why providing a sales tax exemption to the Assistance League, a national nonprofit with a local chapter in Norman, was so important to them.
Each year, the Assistance League of Norman hosts Operation School Bell, a philanthropic program that provides underprivileged kids with clothes throughout the year.
“They provide clothing, but not like regular clothing — they provide cool stuff for … disadvantaged children to wear so they don’t get bullied or looked at differently, and they can kind of keep their head up and be confident,” Rosecrants said.
Rosecrants, who said he comes from an underprivileged family, said he knows firsthand what it’s like to be judged or bullied for wearing old, too large or hand-me-down clothes.
“I’m all about this,” he said. “It’s just a great deal, and the really neat thing about it is they’ve been doing it for 45 years, so it’s proven to already help kids. They have the data.”
Standridge, who first brought the bill to the floor, said in a statement that he was proud the legislation passed and has a strong admiration for Operation School Bell.
“I commend the Assistance League and Operation School Bell for the great work they do for many disadvantaged children in communities around Oklahoma,” Standridge said.
The bill is eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.