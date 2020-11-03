Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants will retain his District 46 seat in the state House with less than a one-point win over Republican challenger Nancy Sangirardi.
State Representative District 46 was a close race to the end, with Rosecrants barely pulling away with 50.19% (10,318) of the votes compared to Sangirardi’s 49.81% (10,239) of the votes.
Rosecrants said that he learned Tuesday what the term “nail-biter” truly meant as he literally bit his nails waiting for all precincts to report.
“First of all, I want to congratulate my opponent for putting her name on the ballot — that’s not easy to do,” Rosecrants said. “I know that people understand I’m not just some nameless Democrat, I’m not just some nameless face — they know that I’ll work hard for them regardless of party affiliation, and I do.”
Rosecrants said he believes his biggest asset has been his accessibility.
“I wouldn’t win if I wasn’t myself so I always try to be accessible,” he said.
Despite her loss, Sangirardi said she's proud of all the work her team has done throughout her campaign.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
