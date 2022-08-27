Norman Sooner Rotary Club will recognize advances made since Richard Nixon signed the Education Amendments Act of 1972.
Title IX ensures that male and female students and employees in educational settings are treated equally and fairly. It protects against discrimination based on gender.
To mark this milestone, former University of Oklahoma Women’s Basketball Coach Sherri Coale will be speaking about the impact of Title IX nationally and at OU.
The meeting will be at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Assistance League of Norman facility, 809 Wall St.
RSVP to soonerrotary@gmail.com by Monday. For questions, call Scott Mullins at 752-5386.
