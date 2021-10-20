Crisp fall weather will set the stage for burgers, beer, bands and bicycling at Rotary Festival at the Lakes on Oct. 23 at Little River Marina, 13801 Marina Road on Lake Thunderbird.
A community benefit event organized by the Norman Rotary Club, the festival is being held in conjunction with the club’s annual Rotary Road Rally bicycle ride. After taking a year off because of COVID, the ride is back and better than ever with a new name, Rotary Road Rally at the Lakes, and new routes ranging from hardcore to easy does it.
The ride starts at 9 a.m. and the festival begins at 11 a.m. Bike riders and band lovers will converge at the marina for a backyard style cookout with burgers, hotdogs, chips and beans served by Norman’s Social Butterfly Catering.
Local craft brewers like (405) Brewing Company, Equity Brewing Co. and Lazy Circles Brewing will be on hand to serve their favorite craft beers.
Local bands, including The Mystery Dates and Like Before, will help set the tone for a perfect autumn afternoon festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Day-of ride registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $40 the day of event and $35 for preregistration. The price includes a fully-supported ride with rest stops, SAG vehicles, a t-shirt, admission to the festival, lunch and a beer. Fifty and 37-mile rides start at 9 a.m., and a three-mile family ride within the state park begins at 10 a.m.
The festival and live music begin at 11 a.m., and general admission tickets are $15, which pays for lunch and an afternoon of music. Craft beer is sold separately. For more information or to preregister for the ride, go to normanrotary.org/sitepage/rotary-road-rally.