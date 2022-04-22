￼Norman’s four Rotary clubs are joining together for a second year to host a canned and shelf-stable food drive supporting several local agencies.
“Cans for a Cause” is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Rotary House at Rotary Park, 1501 Boyd St.
“Donors don’t even have to leave their cars,” said Jane Purcell, one of the event coordinators and a member and past president of the Sooner Rotary Club.
Volunteers from other clubs sponsoring the drive are members of Norman Rotary, Cross Timbers Rotary and Legacy Rotary.
The Rotarians will deliver the food items to Aging Services, Food & Shelter, Pantry Partners and the Salvation Army.
Last year, Cans for a Cause collected over 5,000 food items, a total Purcell said the clubs are hoping to meet or exceed this year with donors' help.