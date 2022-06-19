The coming weeks will be busy for Campus Corner developers and businesses.
Changes coming to Campus Corner this summer will bring new options for gifts, food, cocktails, overnight accommodations and medical cannabis.
Summer business developments around the district include a jewelry and gift store, a buyout and rebrand of a dispensary, fast Korean barbecue in a cup and a boutique hotel with a balcony view of the University of Oklahoma campus.
One of two ‘Hip Chicks’ to open SAVVY BLAKE on Campus Corner
Norman resident Macey Wolking is helping her mother DeShanna Wolking to close Two Hip Chicks Marketplace — but she’ll soon start a solo venture on Campus Corner.
SAVVY BLAKE is expected to open July 22 at 731 Asp Ave. in the Campus Corner district, next door to The Baked Bear.
The store will feature jewelry, women’s boutique clothing, baby items and more.
“It’s going to be a fun gift store,” said DeShanna Wolking.
Meanwhile, Macey and DeShanna are in the middle of their store closing sale at Two Hip Chicks Marketplace, 932 N Flood Ave. Two Hip Chicks has 50% off everything but furniture, lamps, food items and two pink rounders near the checkout counter.
Korean barbecue in a cup
Beginning late June, fans of Korean barbecue can head to Campus Corner for some protein in a cup.
Norman’s CupBop opens June 24 at 757 Asp Ave. Cupbop originated in Salt Lake City, Utah nine years ago and brings the three company owners’ experience with South Korean street barbecue to the U.S.
The name for the restaurant was born from the Korean word for steamed rice, ‘bop.’ Cupbop is a rice bowl with cabbage, sweet potato noodles, a protein and one of the restaurant’s select sauces that range from mild and sweet to aggressively spicy.
The brand has multiple vegan options.
Okie Kush Club Campus Corner looks to rebrand, revamp
When a rebrand is finalized, Okie Kush Club, 541 S University Blvd, will become Kush Nitro Club.
Okie Kush Club sold their stores around the state earlier this year. Partners Devon Rawles, Travis Moore and Thien Hoeng decided to take over the Campus Corner location.
The store will still operate under the Okie Kush Club name in the interim.
Rawles and Moore look to use their experience growing cannabis indoors on the west coast to provide medicine that exceeds patients’ expectations.
“We really want to bring quality flower to Norman,” Rawles said.
Rawles said they’ve spent significant time in recent months sourcing the flower that most meets their standards, but their own farm is in the works.
“We have a farm starting up, so we’re trying to get vertically integrated so we can bring some exclusive strains — bring some genetics we’re waiting to pop up, then we also have some being grown right now,” Rawles said.
A THC-infused cold brew coffee is also in the works. They own the brand Kush Nitro Brew, which is infused with CBD.
Rawles and Moore said they look forward to getting to know the Campus Corner and Norman community. Rawles said they are pleased to be a part of the district’s evolving scene.
“We’re just trying to pretty much change up the vibe, give this place a new look and build our own thing,” Rawles said.
NOUN Hotel progressing toward August grand opening
Campus Corner’s first hotel is on track to be completed just before the college football season arrives.
The NOUN Hotel, 542 S. University Blvd., a boutique style hotel with 92 modern-style rooms, will host its grand opening Aug. 25.
Ronnie Krodel, general manager of the NOUN Hotel, said they are now booking room packages.
“We’re pretty much almost sold out for [all home] football weekends,” Krodel said.
Krodel said the hotel will feature two different restaurant and bar concepts. ONE Bar is an open air balcony bar, expected to have 14 televisions, multiple firepits and a line of unique specialty cocktails. The bar’s balcony will overlook OU campus.
He anticipates ONE Bar to be an attractive option on game day weekends.
“It’s going to be totally different than anything that Oklahoma has seen in a while, cocktail-wise, on the second floor,” Krodel said.