The Norman Roundup Club will serve as a hub for reuniting valuables tossed around by Sunday night’s tornado and their owners. Director Teresa Hopkins-Elam and Ward 5 City Councilman Rarchar Tortorello are organizing volunteers for the effort.
The club, located at 600 S. 60th Street, was built in the late 1960s, Elam told The Transcript. The storm damaged several structures, including the arena seating.
“The only thing that’s not damaged over there is the clubhouse,” she said. “So, I’m going to try to get electric in there and we’re going to set up tables for lost and found.
“As people find photos and mail that doesn’t belong to them, or people who are missing something, they can come up here and look through it.”
While Hopkins works to restore power, Tortorello said he is seeking volunteers to run the clubhouse from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“If people are looking for anything, they’ll need to bring a photo ID or some sort of proof that it belongs to them,” he said.
The councilor is also asking for volunteers to help with the cleanup of the area and has reached out to Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive, to help with a donation drive.
“Scott Martin is going to put a message to the business community that we need gloves, masks, boxes, and other supplies,” Tortorello said.
Volunteers can contact Tortorello or Hopkins through the Facebook page, “Ward 5 Recovers.”
