From egg hunts and a petting zoo to Good Friday services, there’s plenty of opportunities for Norman residents and their children to celebrate Easter this weekend.
Local churches have planned special services and activities for kids for the upcoming holiday. The Transcript compiled some options for residents looking to celebrate:
First Christian Church, 220 S. Webster Ave., will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. today. According to the church website, the “Easter Eggstravaganza” will include an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s going to be divided into two groups, with one for younger and another for older children,” said David Spain, senior minister at First Christian Church.
Spain said the church will have an Easter Sunday Brunch from 9:40-10:30 a.m. on Sunday in the church Fellowship Hall. It takes place between the 8:40 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Easter services.
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., has four events planned beginning today.
Trey Witzel, pastor of modern worship with McFarlin, said the church’s Maundy Thursday service begins at 7:30 p.m. At the same time on Good Friday, members of the Norman Philharmonic will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s St. John’s Passion during a special service.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the church will kick off its annual Easter Egg Hunt.
“We will have a petting zoo, balloon twisters, and a bubble dance party with crafts,” Witzel said. “Last year, I think there were goats, bunnies and chickens, so I would assume you could anticipate those same three.”
Kids are encouraged to join in during their bubble dance party that morning. Witzel said it’s geared toward younger children, but kids of all ages are welcome to come dance.
Brian Dickinson, minister of music and worship arts at Bethel Baptist Church, 1717 W. Lindsey St., said the church has a Good Friday Service planned for 7 p.m. in the worship center. Easter Sunday, the church has services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and drop off some treats Sunday at CrossPointe Church 2601 24th Ave. SE. Angie Laubach, early childhood director at CrossPointe, said the church has egg hunts scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We will have 20,000 Easter Eggs, hundreds of prizes, and musician Keith Coast will perform live during both times,” Laubach said, “and we will give out door prizes before we release the kids out to the hunts.”
Kids will also be able to say hello to the Easter Bunny. Their morning services take place at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Victory Family Church, 4343 N Flood Ave., invites Norman residents to join the congregation on Easter weekend. According to the church website, at 5:45 p.m., there will be an egg hunt preceding the Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the church has egg hunts scheduled for 3:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Services that afternoon and evening take place at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Victory has six options for Sunday services: 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
