A chance of rain won’t stop Norman from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, as multiple events with drinks, food and music provide a day full of festivities in downtown and on Campus Corner.
A 60%-80% chance of rain for central Oklahoma begins in the late afternoon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Despite the forecast, the celebrations of Irish culture and the patron saint of Ireland are still on.
Norman’s current longest-standing St. Patrick’s Day celebration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille, 769 Asp Ave. with green eggs and ham. Jeff Stewart, the restaurant and pub owner, said he has enough green eggs for approximately 350 people.
The “green fun,” as Stewart calls it, begins flowing at 8 a.m. with breakfast. Tents will be set up outside with festivities happening all afternoon and evening beginning at noon.
“The merriment continues to grow,” Stewart said.
Pipe and drum Irish band The Highlanders will perform inside and outside of the restaurant.
Stewart said many come to the event for the commemorative mugs and t-shirts.
Born in November will perform at noon, station 9D at 1:30 p.m., Stars at 4 p.m., Drive at 5:45 p.m., Superfreak at 7:20 p.m., and Hip Hop Hooray at 9 p.m.
Tents and many of the restaurant’s activities will be set up behind O’Connell’s.
In downtown Norman, Beer Is Good Brewing Co., 216 E. Main St., will open their doors at noon.
Justin Wilson, co-founder of BIG Brewing Co., said they will extend their hours to 11 p.m. or midnight Thursday. They are running a happy hour all day, which means a dollar off all beers and flights.
Festive music by local band The Rum Fellows begins at 7:30 p.m.
BIG is releasing a new beer called Black Taxi.
“It’s a dry Irish Stout that one of our bartenders from Ireland brewed with us, and he’ll be working the bar all day,” Wilson said.
Lazy Circles also invites Norman to their 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash at 422 E. Main St.
Founder and co-owner of Lazy Circles Stephen Swanson said for the fifth iteration, they are releasing Barley Boy, a 12% alcohol-by-volume barley wine beer.
Swanson describes the beer as similar to an Irish Red, which are generally sub 6% alcohol, but the barleywine ale is much stronger.
“It’s kind of multi-sweet with dried fruit notes like raisin and cherry current,” Swanson said. “They can be aggressively flavored, but ours is actually very drinkable and balanced — it’s almost dangerous.”
The Midway Food Truck will be at Lazy Circles from 4-9 p.m., serving Irish fare and a couple other classics from the truck. Swanson said Midway will serve bangers and mash, reuben sandwiches and a few other popular items, totalling five or six offerings.
Swanson plans to have the truck park close to the building due to the chance of rain.
“I may set up a tent if I have to,” Swanson said.
The Rum Fellows, a pirate-themed band who also plays Irish traditional music is scheduled to perform at the brewery Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
“We really hope people come out and feel the spirit of what we think St. Patrick’s Day is all about, and we’re just going to have a really fun time,” Swanson said.