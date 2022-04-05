Alex Ruggiers will be the next member of the Norman Public Schools Board of Education after he beat out opponent Dan Snell — the incumbent of 25 years — in Tuesday’s runoff.
Ruggiers will take the Office No. 2 board seat with 63.63% of the vote; Snell nabbed 36.37% of the vote. The candidates went to Tuesday’s runoff race after neither received a majority of the vote in Norman’s February election.
Ruggiers is a former NPS teacher who taught language arts at Longfellow Middle School and Norman High School. He’s currently a curriculum developer at OU’s Center for Public Management.
Ruggiers is also the first out LGBTQ+ member of Norman's school board.
“Many people said a 28-year-old former teacher couldn’t win against an entrenched, 25-year incumbent," Ruggiers said in a statement provided to media Tuesday. "But thanks to the incredible effort of every volunteer and supporter, we knocked nearly 10,000 doors and proved that voters were ready for change.
"Tomorrow, the real work starts, and I look forward to using my voice to advocate for every student, teacher, and staff member in Norman Public Schools for as long as I serve on the board.”
Ruggiers has promised to focus on re-evaluating and cutting district spending, advocating for teachers and students and providing transparency and accountability to the public when it comes to the board’s decisions.
Snell served on the board 25 years; he taught at the University of Oklahoma for years and is the second-longest tenured NPS board member.
"I congratulate my opponent on a fine race," Snell said in a statement Tuesday. "He has worked hard and long. Also I want to thank everyone who voted. Now the work begins!"
NPS’ five-member board of education meets at least once monthly and handles everything from final approval on district hires to superintendent evaluations and votes on district policy.