Rules for the City Council and the public could soon change after members agreed this week to rethink meeting expectations for each other and residents who want to make their voices heard.
Following the last-minute removal of a consent docket item by Ward 3 council member Kelly Lynn on March 28, the council discussed a possible rule change Tuesday night to prevent it from happening again.
Items on the consent docket are adopted by a single vote of the council and are not open for discussion unless they are removed at a member’s request.
City attorney Kathryn Walker previously has advised council the docket must be approved unanimously. If an item is removed from the docket, the council votes on the item apart from the docket so that the docket is unanimously approved.
Lynn removed a contract with Food & Shelter Inc. extending the homeless shelter by an additional 90 days at 6:25 p.m. – five minutes before the meeting started.
Some councilors and residents asked during the March 28 meeting that both the council and the public be given more time to prepare to speak or hear discussion related to an item that is pulled from the consent docket.
Mayor Larry Heikkila suggested during the meeting the council should have a rule to prohibit any item being removed after 4 p.m. on Monday.
Heikkila told The Transcript on Thursday the rule will be an informal one.
“We agreed to make the Monday at 4:00 p.m. a best practice instead of a hard and fast rule,” he said.
According to council comments during Tuesday night’s study session, the council agreed to the timeline.
Lynn was absent.
The concern about a “hard and fast rule,” councilors said included other scenarios when the timeline is impossible.
Ward 8’s Matt Peacock asked if a council member could remove an item due to new information that changes a councilor’s opinion.
Heikkila answered there would be circumstances that made the rule difficult to follow.
“It’s gonna happen because people change their mind or all of a sudden you get a phone call and someone says, ‘Do you realize?’” he said.
Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman said he did not expect last-minute omissions from the consent docket to become a new trend for the dais.
“I can’t recall ever a councilor ever pulling off something at 6:30,” he said. “It’s generally been the day before or at least that Tuesday morning.”
The council also discussed whether it would change the rules to sign up in advance of a meeting and ban personal attacks directed from the public or the council toward staff members.
Heikkila said a resident railed against a staff member and he should have “gaveled her” but without a rule, he didn’t “have anything to stand on.”
Holman was concerned about infringing on the public’s right to air a grievance against their local government, especially if the complainant isn’t being heard by their council member.
“I think having something that doesn’t call out a specific staff member by name ... . I really think that’s inappropriate for the meetings, but if people want to get up and say whatever department they’re upset with what they’re doing, I think that’s fine,” Holman said.
Walker said there are rules adopted in 2005 set to require the public to speak to an issue and do not “make it personal, do not embarrass or attack” and treat people with respect. A portion of the rule appears on the agenda, she noted.
Heikkila said that rule would “satisfy me.”
Ward 4’s Helen Grant asked Walker if the mayor could silence a resident for naming a staff member rather than stating the department. Walker answered it all comes back to the rules of the meeting.
“We just want to be careful that we’re not infringing on someone’s free speech rights,” Walker said. “So, you want to apply those rules consistently and not just based on their viewpoint. It’s really based on their behavior.
“You can regulate time, you can regulate where they make the comment and you can regulate the manner in which they make the comment – you have to be very careful not to regulate the content.”
Heikkila told the Transcript on Thursday these and other rules, such as signing up prior to meetings and categorization as for or against an issue, are still being deliberated.
“Legal is consolidating them for this council so we can have a clear understanding of expectations,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.