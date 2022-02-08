Mayor Breea Clark will face Larry Heikkila in a runoff after neither candidate captured a majority of the vote Tuesday, preliminary election results indicated.
Clark received 36.46% of the vote to Heikkila's 32.01%. “Midway” Bob Thompson swept up 18.90% of the votes, while Nicole Kish gained 12.50%; Alice Stephenson-Leuck obtained 0.14% of votes.
A total of 22,712 voters cast ballots, with 8,281 for Clark, 7,269 for Heikkila, 4,292 for Thompson, 2,838 for Kish and 32 for Leuck, preliminary results from the Oklahoma State Election Board showed.
The City Charter dictates that if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, candidates who receive the most votes will face an April runoff.
“I want to say thank you to my supporters and all the volunteers and communities that rolled out,” Clark said Tuesday. “We've made a lot of progress in the last three years, and we're just getting started. I look forward to April 5.”
The incumbent also thanked Thompson for running a clean race.
“I thanked him for a clean race and spoke to him about how we can work together for a round two,” she said. “It's very clear that everyone wants to keep moving in a positive direction.”
Clark said she had not heard from other candidates, but was working to contact them.
“I want to thank everyone for putting their name on the ballot,” she said. “This is hard.”
Heikkila was endorsed by Cleveland County Commissioners Darry Stacy and Harold Haralson, the local fraternal order of police and the firefighter's union, among others.
Heikkila and Leuck did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Thompson said he hopes his message of nonpartisan local politics continues to be heard. He said it’s “the key to bringing our community back together.”
“I'm proud that my message has been both positive and optimistic,” he said. “I'm thankful for Maricha and my family, as well as the many friends and volunteers who have supported me.”
Kish said she was grateful to supporters, and intends to work with the next mayor.
“I am grateful and humbled for the votes I received in Norman,” Kish said in a prepared statement. “As a first-time candidate and a businesswoman — not a politician — I am proud of the race that we ran. We spoke truthfully about the issues that I know are important to voters including public safety, homelessness and jobs.
"It appears, for now, that voters wanted someone from the establishment on both sides. I look forward to working with whomever becomes the new mayor to create a better future for Norman.”
Kish was endorsed by Unite Norman, a group that formed in the summer of 2020 to restore police funding after the council reallocated $865,000 from the Norman Police Department's proposed budget increase.
While the group also endorsed candidates in Wards 2, 4 and 6, none were elected.