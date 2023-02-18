Two candidates seeking to represent Ward 5 on the City Council said this week they expect to receive bipartisan support in the April 4 runoff election.
Both Rarchar Tortorello, the incumbent, and Michael Nash, the challenger, have experience as the ward’s councilor. Nash was appointed to fill a vacancy in August 2020 but lost to Tortorello in February 2021 election.
On Tuesday they ran against a divided ward and voters sent them to a runoff. Tortorello received 970 votes, or 40%, while Nash picked up 836 votes, or 34.4%.
A third candidate, newcomer Cindi Tuccillo, received 618 votes (25.5%).
Tortorello and Tuccillo are self-described conservatives in a nonpartisan race, and said they expect to receive votes from both sides of the political aisle.
Tortorello said he believes election results will show just how nonpartisan the election was. Results were not certified at press time Friday.
Uncertified results from the Cleveland County Election Board showed bipartisan voter turnout for the ward, but does not reveal the number of Democrats or Republicans who voted for a specific candidate.
The results showed 1,377 Republicans, 795 Democrats and 270 Independents cast ballots in Ward 5.
“I just feel that people know this is truly a nonpartisan race, and they voted accordingly,” Tortorello said. “Looking at the numbers when the votes are certified tonight to get a total breakdown of who voted, I’m just assuming that we had a good mix of Republican and Democrats.”
Votes favoring Nash – who came within 134 of Tortorello – indicated the ward’s constituents are diverse in thought.
“That I received so many votes tells me there is more overlapping of goals than we are lead to believe,” Nash said. “I have support on both sides of the aisle with a consistent message that panders to neither.”
Tortorello said there is nothing partisan about the ward’s biggest issue: turnpikes. OTA announced last year it would construct two new toll roads in Norman, including one in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
While OTA’s plans will change after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declined the agency’s application to build it in the watershed, it has not rescinded those plans to build one in east Norman and has said it may resubmit another application to the bureau.
Both men have promised to keep up the fight to resist the turnpikes, protect the watershed and Norman’s rural way of life.
Nash helped found the resistance organization, Pike Off OTA, while Tortorello joined hundreds of residents and won a lawsuit in district court against OTA over open meeting violations.
